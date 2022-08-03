Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022: Qualified teams, groups, prize pool, venue, schedule, and where to watch

Fans are ready to witness the final stage of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship Series 2022, a LAN event at ExCeL London, London, England. The tournament features a total prize pool of $1 million, 50% of which has been distributed to the regional events.

The championship finals will be played for two days, i.e., August 19 and 20, in which the top 16 teams from 11 regions will compete for the coveted trophy and a prize pool of $500K. These sides are divided into four groups, each of four teams.

Pokemon UNITE Championship Finals teams and groups

Group A

Secret Ship (Japan) Eternity (Korea) Renaissane (Asia Pacific) Iclen (Oceania)

Group B

T2 (Japan) No Show (Korea) No Lucario (Asia Pacific) Revenant Esports (India)

Group C

Blvkhvnd (North America) Apprentice Unleashed (Europe) Qlash (South America West) Team Cruelty (Mexico)

Group D

Nouns Esports (Europe) IX Gaming (North America) XIS (South America East) Stamina CA (Central America)

Format

The contest will have two phases: Group Stage (Day 1) and Playoffs (Day 2). Teams in each group will battle against the other three in a BO3 format, with the top two moving to the Playoffs.

This phase will be a double elimination bracket, where all matches will be played in a BO3 format, excluding the Grand Finals (BO5).

Prize pool distribution

1st Place - $100,000

2nd Place - $75,000

3rd Place - $65,000

4th Place - $60,000

5th Place - $45,000

6th Place - $45,000

7th Place - $25,000

8th Place - $25,000

9th Place - $10,000

10th Place - $10,000

11th Place - $10,000

12th Place - $10,000

13th Place - $5,000

14th Place - $5,000

15th Place - $5,000

16th Place - $5,000

Where to watch

The championship final will be live-streamed on Pokemon UNITE's YouTube and Twitch channels at 8.00 AM UTC, 1.30 PM IST, and 10.00 CEST in multiple languages.

Revenant Esports from India secured a spot in the event by defeating Ascension 3-1 in the Grand Finals, held on June 19. The team was formed on June 12, 2022.

Blvkhvnd was the winner of the Pokemon UNITE North America Championship, while IX Gaming was the runner-up in the event. No Show and Eternity claimed the first and second places in the South Korean Championship.

Secret Ship and T2 finished in the first and second spots in the Japan Championship to book their tickets for the final stage.

