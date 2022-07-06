When will the Pokemon World Championships begin?

The Pokemon World Championships, arguably the biggest event for Pokemon trainers, will be held in London soon.

Many eyes are sure to be on this event, which will have more competitions than ever before. In addition to TCG, VGC and Pokken Tournament play, beloved mobile game Pokemon GO and new MOBA Pokemon Unite will also be added to the mix.

Pokemon World Championships to take place next month

The Pokemon World Championships 2022 will be held in London from August 18 to August 21. The entire event will last for four days.

Details on the full event are a little scarce at the moment. What is known, though, is that the first day of the event (Thursday, August 18) will feature a huge elimination round for Pokemon Unite, TCG and VGC.

Certain players with large renown will get automatic invitations to Day 2. Therefore, many are going to have to claw their way through Day 1 just to get an opportunity to take on the best in the world.

London is a very fitting setting for this year’s Pokemon World Championships. After all, the Galar region from Generation VIII was based on the country of England, with Wyndon being very similar to the capital city. Therefore, it’s almost as if players will be competing in the same location as the in-game champions did.

This year’s championships will be interesting for many reasons, but perhaps the two biggest reasons will be the debuts of Pokemon GO and Pokemon Unite.

Players of Pokemon GO are really excited to finally test their skills on a big stage. The game has been around since 2016, and the competitive scene has really flourished since then.

The developers even put a stop to new movesets so that players can get a hold of the meta going into the competition. Right now, both Ultra League and Great League have seen dominance from the likes of Trevenant, Registeel and Walrein. They will undoubtedly be seen on several teams during the championships.

As for Pokemon Unite, many players are wondering if anyone will be taking on Gaming Gladiators, a team that has so far ran the table in the game. Competition was recently shaken up, though, when Full Send beat Gaming Gladiators in a tournament. Fans are now anxious to see if they can pull it off again.

