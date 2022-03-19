Where will the Pokemon World Championships 2022 take place?

The Pokemon World Championships is one of the most exciting events the Pokemon franchise holds. This gathering gives players and fans who share a common interest in the series' competitive aspects a place to observe and express their love for the franchise.

This event is host to various competitive games in the franchise. Most notably, this is the event where players of the main series of video games and the trading card game come to test their mettle against one another. Pokemon Unite, GO, and Pokken players will also come to compete at this event.

Like many other competitive video game events, Pokemon World Championships differ in location from year to year. With this being the case, many fans are wondering where this anticipated event will be taking place for the year 2022. Luckily, the location has just been announced.

RyFlawless @pokeBALLZdeep

RyFlawless @pokeBALLZdeep

The Pokémon World Championships will be held in London, UK from August 18th through August 21st. It's so crazy to think that this will be the first and likely only World Championship in Pokemon Sword and Shield. #PokemonWorldChampionship2022 #PokemonSwordShield #PlayPokemon

Pokemon World Championship 2022: The Details

2022 marks the first year Pokemon UNITE will be featured at the Pokemon World Championships (Image via The Pokemon Company)

2022's Championship event for the Pokemon franchise will be hosted at the ExCel London Events Center in London, England. This event will take place from August 18 to August 21. The first day of the event will feature the qualifier rounds for each event, followed by invitationals the next day.

While many players look forward to attending this event in person, there is going to be a large group of enthusiasts who cannot make the trip. Luckily, there is a Twitch account for the Championship event's video game competitions. The official Pokemon website also provides a livestream.

While the Pokemon Unite Championships will still be played in the same building, it will have a slightly different points system than other events. The official Pokemon website has detailed information about the point system for Pokemon Unite as well as the point systems for other games and for the card game.

This year's Championship event is expected to bring a whole new audience in with how many fans enjoy Pokemon Unite. The game's unique take on the Pokemon franchise has quickly grown from a niche mobile game to a big deal for the playerbase of both Pokemon and other MOBA games.

Once again, if fans would like to visit the Pokemon World Championship, they will be held in London, England. The event starts on August 18 and goes until August 21. This event is stretched slightly longer than usual, which gives all the more reason to visit the ExCel London event center while it hosts the yearly event.

