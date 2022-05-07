Pokemon Unite India players now eligible to compete in Regional Finals and World Championships

Pokemon Unite fans were in a dilemma about the Indian team's participation in the upcoming first global championship as the region was not included during the announcement. Fans started tweeting with hashtags #whynot_India and asking why the country was not included despite having one of the largest Pokemon fan bases.

The wait is finally over as the organizers announced that Indian players would be eligible to compete in the regional finals and the championship. However, registrations for the Regional Finals Last Chance Qualifiers will open later this month.

Pokemon UNITE 2022 World Championships regions

North America Europe Asia-pacific Japan Korea Mexico Central America South America-West South America-East India Oceania

The Pokemon Unite Championship, a $1 million event, features top teams from 11 regions, including India. The regional finals boast a total prize pool of $500K, while the championship finals will feature $500K, slated to take place in London, England.

Players must be over 16 years of age (those from some regions/countries must be 18). Teams of five members will play the tournament mode in the open qualifying every month (February to June) using the Nintendo Switch, iOS, or Android versions of the game.

Each regional zone will have a series of qualification tournaments where users will earn Championship Points (CP) based on their team's finishing place (except India). Individuals will keep CP to allow for team changes as the season progresses.

The regional finals will be played in two stages: Group stage and Playoffs. The former will be played in a round-robin format, with the top sides moving to the double-elimination bracket playoffs.

However, the team's placement in the Regional Championship Last Chance Qualifier will determine the Regional Championship Finals qualification for India.

The following restrictions will apply to all regions:

Gamers are only allowed to participate in the region in which they reside.

Players are only allowed to play matches on one of the tournament's authorized devices: Nintendo Switch, Apple iOS, and Google Android.

All users on a Team must reside in the same region.

The administration reserves the right to prohibit the use of newly released characters from the competition.

Player name changes on Discord and Battlefy will not be allowed.

Gamers may only be on one team at any given point in a tournament.

Championship Points are allocated to individualS and not the team.

World Championship: The top 16 teams across all regions will compete in the ultimate stage for the title.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Korea will get two slots each. At the same time, Mexico, Central America, South America-West, South America-East, Oceania, and India will have one place each.

Edited by Ravi Iyer