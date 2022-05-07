×
Create
Notifications

Pokemon Unite India players now eligible to compete in Regional Finals and World Championships

The Pokemon Unite World Championship Series registration will open later this month for the Regional Finals Last Chance Qualifiers (Image via Pokemon Unite)
The Pokemon Unite World Championship Series registration will open later this month for the Regional Finals Last Chance Qualifiers (Image via Pokemon Unite)
Gametube
Gametube
OFFICIAL
visit
Modified May 07, 2022 03:52 AM IST
News

Pokemon Unite fans were in a dilemma about the Indian team's participation in the upcoming first global championship as the region was not included during the announcement. Fans started tweeting with hashtags #whynot_India and asking why the country was not included despite having one of the largest Pokemon fan bases.

Why is India not recognized in the first world championship? #whynot_INDIA #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/WAqP07mPi5

The wait is finally over as the organizers announced that Indian players would be eligible to compete in the regional finals and the championship. However, registrations for the Regional Finals Last Chance Qualifiers will open later this month.

Players in the India region are eligible to compete in the Regional Finals and World Championships! 🎊Registration opens for the Regional Finals Last Chance Qualifier later this month. Read more: unite.pokemon.com/en-us/champion…#PokemonUNITE | #UNITEesports https://t.co/BKLA4GIjpA

Pokemon UNITE 2022 World Championships regions

  1. North America
  2. Europe
  3. Asia-pacific
  4. Japan
  5. Korea
  6. Mexico
  7. Central America
  8. South America-West
  9. South America-East
  10. India
  11. Oceania

The Pokemon Unite Championship, a $1 million event, features top teams from 11 regions, including India. The regional finals boast a total prize pool of $500K, while the championship finals will feature $500K, slated to take place in London, England.

Players must be over 16 years of age (those from some regions/countries must be 18). Teams of five members will play the tournament mode in the open qualifying every month (February to June) using the Nintendo Switch, iOS, or Android versions of the game.

Wondering what the #PokemonUNITE Championship Series is all about? We've got you covered!📰: unite.pokemon.com/en-us/champion…#UNITEesports https://t.co/YHtMjfUHVy

Each regional zone will have a series of qualification tournaments where users will earn Championship Points (CP) based on their team's finishing place (except India). Individuals will keep CP to allow for team changes as the season progresses.

The regional finals will be played in two stages: Group stage and Playoffs. The former will be played in a round-robin format, with the top sides moving to the double-elimination bracket playoffs.

However, the team's placement in the Regional Championship Last Chance Qualifier will determine the Regional Championship Finals qualification for India.

The following restrictions will apply to all regions:

  • Gamers are only allowed to participate in the region in which they reside.
  • Players are only allowed to play matches on one of the tournament's authorized devices: Nintendo Switch, Apple iOS, and Google Android.
  • All users on a Team must reside in the same region.
  • The administration reserves the right to prohibit the use of newly released characters from the competition.
  • Player name changes on Discord and Battlefy will not be allowed.
  • Gamers may only be on one team at any given point in a tournament.
  • Championship Points are allocated to individualS and not the team.

World Championship: The top 16 teams across all regions will compete in the ultimate stage for the title.

Also Read Article Continues below

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Korea will get two slots each. At the same time, Mexico, Central America, South America-West, South America-East, Oceania, and India will have one place each.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी