When do the Pokemon World Championships 2022 begin?

Dates have arrived for the 2022 edition of the Pokemon World Championships.

This championship series for the franchise has been played every year since 2004. They have historically featured TCG as well as the main console games, but have added several new games this year.

Pokemon international tournament to happen in London

The Pokemon World Championships will officially take place in London, England from August 18 to August 21. The specific venue in London will be the ExCel Arena.

The tournament will feature the main series games along with the TGC and Pokken Tournament, like in years past. 2022 will see two new formats in the Championships, though: Pokemon GO and Pokemon Unite.

Both the mobile game and the MOBA have grown in popularity since their releases. The mobile game was released in 2016 and has kept its status as one of the most popular around. The MOBA was only introduced last year, but since then, many fans of the series as well as other MOBA veterans have been playing the game frequently.

Each event has its own requirements for qualification, but all of them have a general format. A group of players will be invited straight into Day 2 of the event, and everyone else can acquire points through tournaments before the event.

Pokemon Unite will be among the formats for the World Championships (Image via TiMi Studios)

For example, with the VGC Championships, these players will be automatically entered into the tournament:

Top 8 from US and Canada

Top 16 from Europe

Top 8 from Latin America

Top 8 from Oceania

Beyond that, any player with 200 championship points in Juniors, 250 championship points in Seniors or 400 championship points in Masters will qualify to be in the main tournament. Those from Japan and South Korea will also have some Day 2 invitations specific to the region.

The top players will be receiving travel awards for the event. For every other participant as well as spectators, though, they will have to arrange their own trip to London.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul