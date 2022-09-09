Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Who is Team Star in the upcoming titles?

Team Star will be causing all sorts of trouble throughout the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Like Team Rocket, Team Yell, Team Magma, and so many others before them, Team Star will be the villainous group of a main series Pokemon title. It is made up of rebellious students from the academy the player will attend.

Team Star will consist of several different squads, but not much else is known about them at this time. Each squad is said to have its own boss that players can battle to try and get the team to stop their hijinx.

What to expect from Team Star in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Team Star will certainly be a nuisance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The members of Team Star may be considered outcasts at the academy. They like to get into trouble, and have no problem being tagged as the game's antagonists.

They will have multiple bases spread across Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One of the main stories of the titles focuses on Team Star, finding their boss' hideouts, and battling them.

If they are anything like previous villainous groups in the Pokemon franchise, they will often catch trainers in the wrong place at the wrong time. They'll look to halt the main character's progress and just be plain annoying on their journey.

Starfall Street

Taking down Team Star will be a main objective in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Players will be introduced to Team Star on Starfall Street, which will act as their main headquarters.

This is part of the three stories being delivered with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This location will more than likely see the beginning and the end of the plot. It will consist of the team's debut and players will probably have to return after taking down many of the bosses to shut them down once and for all.

The other bases are yet to be revealed, but they will probably look and function similar to the main base at Starfall Street. The biggest difference will be the color and theme depending on the boss' Pokemon type preference.

Bosses

The battles against Team Star's bosses will take plaec on an epic scale (Image via Game Freak)

Game Freak has confirmed that Team Star will have "several bosses" across its many squads in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Only one boss, Mela, has been revealed so far, however.

It seems like these boss battles will work much like Gyms do. Players will need to fight through a number of Team Star Grunts before they are given an audience with a boss in hopes of battling them.

The most recent trailer showcased Mela, the boss of the Schedar Squad. She appeared on top of a Starmobile, which is said to be the name of the custom vehicles each boss will ride on.

Looking at it, many feel that the front engine is a Pokemon in disguise. This has not been confirmed yet, but it appears to have an eye on the center, making this theory even more believable.

Trainers should expect to see more regarding Team Star in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the remaining days leading up to their release. The team has to have a motive or goal other than to simply cause problems for players.

