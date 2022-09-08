Pokemon fan shares gorgeous PokeFusion artwork depicting various fan favorite monsters

An artist shared their Pokemon fusions on Reddit, showcasing what could be the result of combining two or more of the creatures.

The Redditor u/Leoiruga indicated that these were PokeFusions that were commissioned pieces. Some of them combined just two Pokemon, while others fused up to three creatures together.

Many of them are powerful fan favorites that would be able to increase their strength tenfold after being fused with one another. Needless to say, the comments on the Reddit post are overwhelmingly positive.

Artist shares incredible Pokemon fusions on Reddit

Pokemon fusions are not a new concept. There are fusion generators online that put together shoddy combinations that are quite often the stuff of nightmares or memes.

Leoiruga took these fusions a step further and created some truly breathtaking pieces of art that can be seen in the original post. A total of eleven PokeFusions were shared, and many commenters wished that they were real.

Here are all of the PokeFusions that can be seen in the Reddit post:

Arcanine fused with Houndoom

Chandelure fused with Aegislash fused with Mimikyu

Luxray fused with Noivern

Mega Charizard X fused with Aggron fused with Dragapult

Tentacruel fused with Gastly

Pyroar fused with Corviknight

Dratini fused with Cubone

Aggron fused with Yanmega

Shiny Umbreon fused with Mega Banette fused with Mega Houndoom

Reshiram fused with Lunala

Reshiram fused with Zekrom

These are just the most recent creations. Leoiruga has an entire Reddit post history of PokeFusions. Readers can head to their Reddit profile, filter by posts, and check out the countless PokeFusions they have shared on the social media platform so far.

There are even fusions with Digimon, alternate forms or types, combinations with different anime characters, and much more.

Reactions to the PokeFusions

At the time of writing, the post had nearly 10,000 upvotes and over 200 comments. They all commended Leoiruga on a job well done and pointed out their favorite PokeFusions of the bunch.

The Arcanine fusion with Houndoom was definitely a favorite for a lot of commenters on the post. It's a brand new creature that perfectly depicts the darkness of Houndoom and the ferociousness of Arcanine.

Several users took a look at these PokeFusions and wished that Game Freak would consider making a game that focuses on fusions or variant forms.

Some users have even gone as far as asking what it would take for Game Freak to hire Leoiruga to create official PokeFusions for them that could be placed in the Pokemon games.

Several commentors want these PokeFusions to be real. However, Game Freak will likely continue to stick to the formula that has been so successful all these years.

That doesn't mean Pokemon fans can't hope that someday a main entry to the franchise or a spin-off title will focus on creating monstrous fusions that completely change the game.

However, until that day comes, players will have to settle on modified and hacked ROMs that include their own PokeFusions. They're fun, but they certainly don't compare to the possibilities of official Pokemon fusions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish