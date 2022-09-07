Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: What are Auto Battles?

A brand new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has been released, revealing a lot of information for players to decipher.

A new feature, known as "Let's Go!" is one that many fans may have overlooked with the new Pokemon, characters, and locations within the Paldea region being shown throughout the trailer.

"Let's Go!" allows trainers to send their partner Pokemon out into the world in whatever direction they choose. They'll pick up items and even initiate Auto Battles with wild Pokemon in the area.

Auto Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

Auto Battles will arrive with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a new way to battle wild creatures as trainers explore the Paldea region. As the name implies, these battles happen automatically.

Here's what players can expect from Auto Battles as they take on the world of Scarlet and Violet:

Auto Battles are activated while trainers use the new "Let's Go!" feature.

A trainer's Pokemon will be sent out to survey the surrounding area and will battle any wild Pokemon found.

No further orders from the trainer are needed while "Let's Go!" Auto Battles are initiated.

Pokemon can be directed to find wild Pokemon to automatically battle.

Trainers can do what they please during Auto Battles.

There's nothing stopping a trainer from watching over the Auto Battle, searching for nearby items, or engaging in conversation with any NPCs

Items and Exp. are earned by Pokemon during Auto Battles just like they would be if it were a trainer-controlled battle.

The trainer's Pokemon could lead the trainer to an undiscovered location or Pokemon that isn't easily spotted.

There's no indication of how much control trainers will have over Auto Battles, if any, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The option to have a Pokemon retreat back to the trainer instead of engaging in an Auto Battle would expand the feature greatly.

More possibilities with the "Let's Go" feature

It is clear that the "Let's Go" feature coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes some inspiration from the Pokemon GO mobile game. Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO can obtain items while they explore with their trainer.

Of course, this will be much more in-depth than Pokemon GO, with Scarlet and Violet being premier Nintendo Switch titles. It will make the mechanic a standout in these upcoming main series releases.

Not much else has been confirmed, but here are a handful of ways trainers can utilize the "Let's Go!" feature aside from item hunting and Auto Battles:

Sending a Pokemon through a small area so that it may open a passageway for the trainer on the other side

Finding an NPC or wild Pokemon that needs assistance

Used for puzzles or quests that require a specific Pokemon to be sent out with the "Let's Go!" feature

Playing a game with a partner Pokemon to build up Friendship

These are all just potential options and speculation at this point, but the "Let's Go!" feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could be one of the best the franchise has seen. Trainers will surely hope Game Freak doesn't simply go with the bare minimum for it.

