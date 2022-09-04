5 things players would love to see in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to arrive on November 18, 2022, leaving fans with plenty of time to anticipate the new adventure.

With every new Pokémon story delivered by Game Freak, players have a long wish list of features, creatures, and more that they'd like to see. The evolution of the series in recent memory has been attributed to that hopefulness.

The majority of players just want a solid game with little to no hiccups. Others are much more specific with what they would love to see in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: Some parts of this article may be subjective, reflecting the opinion of the writer.

5 things that should be included in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, ranked

5) New type combinations

#PokemonScarletViolet Meet Grafaiai, the Poison/Normal Pokémon!This Pokémon specializes in using its poisonous saliva—which changes color depending on what the Pokémon eats—to attack foes by spitting at them or by slashing at them after coating its claws with the saliva. Meet Grafaiai, the Poison/Normal Pokémon! This Pokémon specializes in using its poisonous saliva—which changes color depending on what the Pokémon eats—to attack foes by spitting at them or by slashing at them after coating its claws with the saliva. 😬#PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/BZmrZTGoZr

Those looking to pick up Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have already had this wish fulfilled to an extent. The Pokémon Company announced a brand new Normal/Poison-type named Grafaiai.

It is a type combination never seen before in the franchise. It has potential trainers itching for more new type combinations as there are so many that are yet to be explored.

The likes of a Poison/Steel-type, a Fire/Grass-type, or a Bug/Dragon-type haven't made their way into the Pokedex. As of now, the entire Paldea Dex hasn't been revealed, so this wish may be granted even further.

4) More regional variants

Literally a Witch @imaprettygnome I really hope there are a lot more regional variations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Regional variants really breath new life into older pokemon that seem stale or boring now. I would honestly rather see more regional variants than new pokemon. I really hope there are a lot more regional variations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Regional variants really breath new life into older pokemon that seem stale or boring now. I would honestly rather see more regional variants than new pokemon.

One of the best things Pokémon has done in recent years is create regional variants of popular creatures from earlier in the timeline. We've seen new versions of the Legendary Bird Trio of Kanto, Exeggutor, Raichu, and so many more.

A handful of Paldean forms have been leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but just one has been officially revealed so far. Paldean Wooper takes on a Poison-typing and a darker appearance.

That can't be the only new regional variant and fans know it. They want to see more of their favorites receive a breath of fresh air with a new type, a new look, and a new purpose in the Paldea region.

3) Ties to previous games

some korean npc @yourkoreanbf @AnnoyedFword I’m begging for the paldea post game to have kalos and galar 🥹 @AnnoyedFword I’m begging for the paldea post game to have kalos and galar 🥹

Some of the games in the Pokémon mainline series are very much sequels or at least tied together. Gold and Silver essentially had a second game within them as players were sent to the Kanto region of the first generation.

Black and White both received Black 2 and White 2. Then there is the case of Sun and Moon with their followups, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. This fortune has players accustomed to tie-ins with previous games.

There are rumors that the location of the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might be close or even border the Kalos region. Fans are eager to see any direct mentions or references to Kalos or other regions from the past.

2) A new Eeveelution

There are currently eight Eeveelutions, consisting of Water, Electric, Fire, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Ice, and Fairy-types. They all have their own methods of evolution from a normal Eevee, and are some of the most beloved creatures in the series.

However, it has been three Generations, and nearly 10 years, since a new Eeeveelution was introduced. Sylveon arrived in Generation VI with Pokémon X and Y in 2013, and fans have wanted more ever since.

To say the community would be disappointed if Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don't have a new Eeveelution is a massive understatement. There are plenty of types that don't have one, so fans are wondering, what's the hold up?

1) A worthwhile endgame

Sokō ‼️ @Sonicadvanced2 I’m praying Scarlet and violet have a post game that isn’t DLC I’m praying Scarlet and violet have a post game that isn’t DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has the chance to be a defining entry in the franchise. It looks as though it will take elements of previous mainline games and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, fuse them together, and provide a new, wondrous experience.

What will happen when the main story of Paldea is finished is on everyone's mind. Having non-DLC post-game content is the most important wishlist item for many planning on purchasing either Scarlet or Violet.

It could be a chance to challenge Gym leaders again; perhaps a new threat to the region that needs thwarted. There are a lot of possibilities and anything is better than nothing.

