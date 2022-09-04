Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order: Bonuses, where to buy, & more 

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders are live and include several bonuses for players to collect.

Pre-ordering games only used to be to ensure a copy would be available for pickup once it released. Now, players often pre-order games to obtain bonuses and have them loaded up and ready to go the minute they become available.

There are multiple places to pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with several of them having their own exclusive bonuses. This leaves potential players with a lot of choices.

Everywhere players can pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from and their bonuses

GameStop @GameStop Pre-Order and Purchase the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet double pack at GameStop and receive an exclusive pin set for free! Pre-Order now - bit.ly/3dwPqzW Pre-Order and Purchase the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet double pack at GameStop and receive an exclusive pin set for free! Pre-Order now - bit.ly/3dwPqzW https://t.co/9BUgZaXDse

The next Generation of Pokémon games arrives with Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. Many outlets have pre-orders available so players can prepare for a new Pokémon adventure.

Gamers can place a pre-order for the individual title that has their attention or they can get their hands on both. Most retailers have a Double Pack available that sells both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet together.

Here are all of the prominent stores that allow pre-orders to be placed and any bonuses they give purchasers:

Nintendo eShop : Early purchasers will receive a Flying Tera Type Pikachu. Pre-orders get the Adventure Set with 10x Potions, 5x Full Heals, 3x Revives, 3x Ethers, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget. Double Pack pre-orders will get a code for 100 Poke Balls.

: Early purchasers will receive a Flying Tera Type Pikachu. Pre-orders get the Adventure Set with 10x Potions, 5x Full Heals, 3x Revives, 3x Ethers, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget. Double Pack pre-orders will get a code for 100 Poke Balls. Pokemon Center : Pre-orders receive a code for an exclusive in-game backpack cosmetic. Pre-ordering the Double Pack will provide buyers with two codes.

: Pre-orders receive a code for an exclusive in-game backpack cosmetic. Pre-ordering the Double Pack will provide buyers with two codes. Amazon : Pre-orders deliver an in-game Healing Set. It gives players 10x Potions, 10x Antidotes, and 3x Revives.

: Pre-orders deliver an in-game Healing Set. It gives players 10x Potions, 10x Antidotes, and 3x Revives. Walmart : Walmart Canada pre-orders give an in-game Friendship that provides 10x Luxury Balls and 1x Soothe Bell.

: Walmart Canada pre-orders give an in-game Friendship that provides 10x Luxury Balls and 1x Soothe Bell. Best Buy : Unknown at this time.

: Unknown at this time. Target : Unknown at this time.

: Unknown at this time. GameStop: US pre-orders for the Double Pack will receive an exclusive pin set featuring Koraidon and Miraidon, the games' Legendary Pokémon.

The games will have a couple of pre-order bonuses exclusive to Japan, as well. Those who pre-order a physical copy will receive a special promo Pikachu card and digital pre-orders will get access to wallpapers and are entered in a raffle.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans aren't too excited about the pre-order bonuses

While it is always nice to get something extra for pre-ordering a videogame, those looking to pre-order the upcoming Pokémon entries are not finding the bonuses to their liking.

Alice Fening @alice_fening #PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonScarletandViolet What are the pre-order bonuses from Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart? The Pokémon Center decided to be cheap this time and not give us a plush. Instead their bonus is an in game backpack... #PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonScarletandViolet What are the pre-order bonuses from Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart? The Pokémon Center decided to be cheap this time and not give us a plush. Instead their bonus is an in game backpack...

Some fans of the series aren't very happy with the fact that the Pokemon Center is only providing an in-game backpack as the bonus. In years past, a Pokémon plush was usually a bonus given for physical copies.

Vaguely Human @AsaTowari So... Scarlet/Violet actually seems really hype based on the Pokemon Direct!

Bike forms of legendaries look incredibly stupid and I love it. Tera forms seem kinda meh but interesting at least. And finally Gyms in any order!



But also, this pre-order reward is really bad. So... Scarlet/Violet actually seems really hype based on the Pokemon Direct!Bike forms of legendaries look incredibly stupid and I love it. Tera forms seem kinda meh but interesting at least. And finally Gyms in any order!But also, this pre-order reward is really bad. https://t.co/MlxF3C0lIJ

Others aren't even enamored by the fact that a special Pikachu for in-game use is available for certain Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders. They are excited for the game, but not the bonuses.

Shannon ☮️ @Spafflica4

#PokemonScarletViolet twitter.com/Pokemon/status… Pokémon @Pokemon



Which will you choose as your first Pokémon in the Paldea region?



pkmn.news/PaldeaPartnerP… Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly Poké Plush have arrived at Pokémon Center!Which will you choose as your first Pokémon in the Paldea region? #PokemonScarletViolet Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly Poké Plush have arrived at Pokémon Center!Which will you choose as your first Pokémon in the Paldea region? #PokemonScarletViolet🍃🔥💧 pkmn.news/PaldeaPartnerP… https://t.co/ltRNQdJMjO Too bad a keychain starter plush doesn't come as a pre-order bonus for Scarlet and Violet. Someone tell me where and when they find a physical pre-order bonus for the games Too bad a keychain starter plush doesn't come as a pre-order bonus for Scarlet and Violet. Someone tell me where and when they find a physical pre-order bonus for the games#PokemonScarletViolet twitter.com/Pokemon/status…

Right now, it seems as though the only physical item the majority of regions will get for pre-ordering comes from GameStop with the pin set. That is where a lot of the outrage is being focused.

Scottie Burton 🐼 @iDrumPro I’m a firm believer that Pokémon games should come with some sort of physical item as a pre-order bonus. Maybe a little statue of the starters for that generation?



Because all of their digital items like backpacks and clothing options aren’t even worth the pre-order… 🤷🏻 I’m a firm believer that Pokémon games should come with some sort of physical item as a pre-order bonus. Maybe a little statue of the starters for that generation?Because all of their digital items like backpacks and clothing options aren’t even worth the pre-order… 🤷🏻

Players think Pokémon Scarlet and Violet need some sort of physical pre-order bonus to be worth their time and money. Many potential trainers are voicing their opinions and the in-game item rewards just don't cut it.

