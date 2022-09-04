Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order: Bonuses, where to buy, & more 

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders are live and include several bonuses for players to collect.
Pre-ordering games only used to be to ensure a copy would be available for pickup once it released. Now, players often pre-order games to obtain bonuses and have them loaded up and ready to go the minute they become available.
There are multiple places to pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with several of them having their own exclusive bonuses. This leaves potential players with a lot of choices.
Everywhere players can pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from and their bonuses
The next Generation of Pokémon games arrives with Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. Many outlets have pre-orders available so players can prepare for a new Pokémon adventure.
Gamers can place a pre-order for the individual title that has their attention or they can get their hands on both. Most retailers have a Double Pack available that sells both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet together.
Here are all of the prominent stores that allow pre-orders to be placed and any bonuses they give purchasers:
- Nintendo eShop: Early purchasers will receive a Flying Tera Type Pikachu. Pre-orders get the Adventure Set with 10x Potions, 5x Full Heals, 3x Revives, 3x Ethers, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget. Double Pack pre-orders will get a code for 100 Poke Balls.
- Pokemon Center: Pre-orders receive a code for an exclusive in-game backpack cosmetic. Pre-ordering the Double Pack will provide buyers with two codes.
- Amazon: Pre-orders deliver an in-game Healing Set. It gives players 10x Potions, 10x Antidotes, and 3x Revives.
- Walmart: Walmart Canada pre-orders give an in-game Friendship that provides 10x Luxury Balls and 1x Soothe Bell.
- Best Buy: Unknown at this time.
- Target: Unknown at this time.
- GameStop: US pre-orders for the Double Pack will receive an exclusive pin set featuring Koraidon and Miraidon, the games' Legendary Pokémon.
The games will have a couple of pre-order bonuses exclusive to Japan, as well. Those who pre-order a physical copy will receive a special promo Pikachu card and digital pre-orders will get access to wallpapers and are entered in a raffle.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans aren't too excited about the pre-order bonuses
While it is always nice to get something extra for pre-ordering a videogame, those looking to pre-order the upcoming Pokémon entries are not finding the bonuses to their liking.
Some fans of the series aren't very happy with the fact that the Pokemon Center is only providing an in-game backpack as the bonus. In years past, a Pokémon plush was usually a bonus given for physical copies.
Others aren't even enamored by the fact that a special Pikachu for in-game use is available for certain Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders. They are excited for the game, but not the bonuses.
Right now, it seems as though the only physical item the majority of regions will get for pre-ordering comes from GameStop with the pin set. That is where a lot of the outrage is being focused.
Players think Pokémon Scarlet and Violet need some sort of physical pre-order bonus to be worth their time and money. Many potential trainers are voicing their opinions and the in-game item rewards just don't cut it.