Pokemon Scarlet & Violet preorder: GameStop to reportedly distribute Shiny Eternatus to encourage purchase

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the horizon, the publisher has been busy drumming up hype for the upcoming open-world RPG. Over the past few days, this has resulted in various drip-fed reveals concerning the upcoming open-world monster-catching game.

According to a recent rumor, The Pokemon Company might have another surprise in store for fans to incentivize the purchase of Scarlet & Violet.

According to PokeBeach, the TCG (Trading Card Game) fansite, fans can expect to receive a Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword & Shield as a preorder bonus at GameStop. It will take place for a limited time, from September 18 to October 1, 2022.

Is there any other way to obtain the legendary Pokemon?

Considering rumors suggest this is supposedly a GameStop-exclusive preorder, it is unlikely. This works because players would likely receive a code to redeem shiny Eternatus in Pokemon Sword & Shield when they preorder Scarlet & Violet.

For those unaware, a shiny is a rare variant of a Pokemon with different colors that gives out a noticeable sparkle upon being summoned into battle. The creature is shiny, locked in Sword & Shield, meaning a shiny form cannot be chanced upon in the game.

Eternatus is a legendary monster obtained via the story progression in Sword & Shield. This is also the game that the monster is available in for now. Other recent Nintendo Switch entries in the series, i.e., Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, do not feature it.

Eternatus cannot be transferred to those installments either. This draconian alien is usually dark blue and red color, though the shiny form gives it a red sheen all around. The stats should remain the same. Players can line up for the offer in the next couple of weeks at their nearest GameStop retailer.

What are the upcoming games about?

Set in the open-world Paldea region, brand new faces and monsters await to be discovered and befriended. Scarlet & Violet tackle the past and future themes, respectively, as the protagonist explores the various cities and open meadows. New features also await, like Terastral forms.

This time, the legendary mascots are Koraidon for Scarlet and Miraidon for Violet. Other unique elements include the usual version-exclusive critters and even different Professors - Sada and Turo.

With players free to tackle the narrative and open world they see fit, this turn-based RPG adventure is the most ambitious developer Game Freak has ever worked upon.

It is set to be released worldwide on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

