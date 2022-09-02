How to play every Digimon game in order

Digimon is alive and well as a franchise, despite what some people believe. Digimon Survive is the newest entry in the franchise, and it has been well-received by critics and fans alike.

The franchise spans multiple series and storylines. It also dates back several years. For this reason, some players may be wondering how to play the games so that they can experience the full story.

This is possible for the most part. However, there are also several games that don't neatly fit into a given story setting or world.

The Digimon games fit into 3 main categories

When looking at the franchise's games in perspective, they essentially fit into three categories. These categories include the Digimon World series, the Digimon Story series, and unaffiliated spin-offs and standalone games that don't necessarily tie into the aforementioned stories.

Regardless, if players want, they can play through the main series for their stories and then enjoy the spin-offs chronologically. It's up to them, but the World and Story series do have established canon and overarching stories to experience thoroughly.

Every World series game in order

World World 2 World 3 World 4 World Re:Digitize World: Next Order

Every Story series game in order

World DS World Dawn/Dusk Story: Lost Evolution Story: Super Xros Wars Red/Blue Story: Cyber Sleuth Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory

Every spin-off and standalone title

Racing World Data Squad World Championship Adventure Battle Spirit Battle Spirit 2 Digital Card Battle Rumble Arena Rumble Arena 2 All-Star Rumble Survive

It goes without saying that many of these titles are quite old and may be fairly difficult to get a hold of (as far as a physical copy is concerned). Fortunately, emulation has made this process somewhat easier. This is true as long as players have the appropriate hardware to facilitate emulation.

More recent entries, such as the Cyber Sleuth titles and Survive, are available through digital outlets like Steam and the Playstation Store.

The franchise's games are varied, and most of them are quite lengthy. However, hardcore fans will likely enjoy most of the titles.

It's unclear as to when the next franchise release will be announced, but players have more than a few games to go through before this occurs.

Digimon Survive on its own has hours upon hours of content that players can enjoy. The Cyber Sleuth titles also have a sizable amount of content that can take quite some time to work through.

This is expected from most Japanese-styled RPG games. However, the collection, training, and battle loop of the franchise's titles tend to take more time as opposed to less. All the same, the experience is often rewarding, especially as the games' stories, progress, and mysteries are solved within the digital world.

No matter which game players are experiencing again or for the first time, the most important thing is to enjoy the franchise for all that it has offered over the years. Hopefully, it continues trending upward into the future.

