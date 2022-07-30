Digimon Survive guide: How to Digivolve

Digimon Survive is out right now on consoles and PC. Fans of the iconic monster-taming series will partake in a gripping mystery with their favorite monsters in the game.

In addition to JRPG-inspired strategic battles, players will also engage in close conversations with allies as they explore the mysterious world they have been teleported to. Forced to survive unknown dangers, players will encounter several Digimon who will be important in their quest to return to reality.

Digivolution has always been a highlight of the series and unsurprisingly makes an appearance here as well. But how does it work in this game? Here are the details.

Utilize the powerful Digivolution mechanic in Digimon Survive to gain the upper hand in combat

Digimon Games @digimon_games



launches 7/29

Pre-order: During battle, Digimon can consume SP every turn to Digivolve into more powerful forms! Just like in the Digimon anime series, partner Digimon revert to their Rookie forms post-battle. #DigimonSurvive launches 7/29 #RoadToSurvive Pre-order: spr.ly/6013zspMB During battle, Digimon can consume SP every turn to Digivolve into more powerful forms! Just like in the Digimon anime series, partner Digimon revert to their Rookie forms post-battle.#DigimonSurvive launches 7/29 #RoadToSurvivePre-order: spr.ly/6013zspMB https://t.co/cS5NLotqUU

Digimons will be able to Digivolve in various methods, depending on the Digimon players choose. This article will delve into each scenario.

1) Befriended Party Digimon

These Digimon gain new forms as the narrative unfolds (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Digimon under this category automatically befriend the cast of characters throughout the story campaign. As such, they are the core Digimon party in Digimon Survive. They gain their new Digivolutions gradually. A growing friendship between them and their human companion will help them transform.

It should also be noted that narrative choices made throughout the game will also influence what Digivolution these creatures attain. For example, Agumon can evolve into Greymon, Tyrannomon, or Tuskmon, depending on the decisions made by the player.

2) Free Battles Digimon

Make the most of these powerful forms (Images via Bandai Namco)

Free Battles Digimon are recruited during Free Battle combat sections. They also require special items for Digivolving. As such, their Digivolutions cannot be reverted like the party monsters. This also includes Guilmon, available early for players who buy the game during the first month of Digimon Survive's launch.

Therefore, players must be careful when deciding whether they want to take this permanent step, especially considering the fact that certain already Digivoled monsters can be encountered out in the wild. An example of this is Falcomon.

Thus, holding off on hasty Digivolutions might be a good idea. Also, players must note that Digivolution will not be available right from the get-go. They will receive the option at the end of Act 1 once Agumon has evolved.

Digivolution items for Free Battle monsters will be encountered after beating Fangmon. To Digivole a monster in this manner, follow the steps listed below:

Head to the Stats menu

Pick a Digimon

Select the Evolution tab to choose the desired form

What is Digimon Survive about?

Digimon Games @digimon_games



At long last,



Purchase here: Lost in another world, Takuma and his friends must master the mysterious power of Digimon to survive a deadly adventure in Digimon Survive!At long last, #DigimonSurvive is here! #RoadToSurvive Purchase here: spr.ly/6014zx6AI Lost in another world, Takuma and his friends must master the mysterious power of Digimon to survive a deadly adventure in Digimon Survive!At long last, #DigimonSurvive is here! #RoadToSurvivePurchase here: spr.ly/6014zx6AI https://t.co/f1xpPGaG5o

Digimon Survive is an immersive and relatable tale that follows a group of unsuspecting high-schoolers as they are whisked away to a mysterious new world. They must learn to set aside their differences and fight against challenges thrown their way in this hostile world blanketed by fog. Players must explore the school and its surroundings, all the while utilizing the camera to capture anomalies.

As the protagonists engage with friends and Digimon, they will learn more about each other and establish a closer bond. With multiple endings thanks to the non-linear story, players can decide the fate of the cast of the characters via interactions.

Gamers will also have to get their hands dirty in gripping turn-based battles against other Digimon. They will have to fight their way out, but may also recruit the monsters into their party afterwards.

Digimon Survive is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

