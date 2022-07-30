Digimon Survive guide: How to unlock Guilmon early

The highly anticipated JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) Digimon Survive is out right now for consoles and PC. Bandai Namco and developer Hyde combine visual-novel elements and turn-based tactics for a refreshing entry in the iconic monster-taming series. With over 100 Digimon featured in the game, many fan favorites also make the cut.

One of them is Guilmon, the Fire Virus-type Digimon. He is playable as well but not readily available in the game. Here is how to obtain Guilmon.

Guilmon is a strong fire user in Digimon Survive, here's how to get him

Digimon Games @digimon_games



Pre-order your physical copy of #DigimonSurvive to receive the Guilmon DLC & HP support item before it's too late! For digital buyers, you can receive these bonus items from 7/29 - 8/30!

There are two ways to obtain the reptile-esque red monster. The first option applies to the digital version or, more specifically, the Month One Digital Edition. It is nothing extraordinary; players only need to purchase the game digitally on their preferred platform of choice before the end of August. Doing so grants access to Guilmon right from the start.

This can be confirmed by booting the game and going to the menu, where players will be notified that they have obtained the critter and that it has been downloaded. Of course, this offer will no longer be valid after August as it is a move to make fans purchase the game.

The second option applies to the physical copy, meaning console versions. Unlike the digital version, players who purchase Digimon Survive within a month of its release will not find it downloaded. Instead, they will receive a code with the game box that can be entered to redeem Guilmon. This should unlock the character for use in the game.

But what about fans who do not intend to purchase the game any time soon? No worries, as Guilmon is indeed available in the title but needs to be unlocked. Players will need to beat the Equipment tutorial section in the Prologue to render Guilmon available. Yes, this Month One perk only unlocks the creature earlier than usual, but it is a nice bonus.

Like with other monsters, players will be able to use Guilmon in battle. It can also Digivolve depending on the choices made by the player, which is one of the key highlights of the game.

Basic plot and gameplay of Digimon Survive

Digimon Games @digimon_games



From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system.



Pre-order today!

Digimon Survive blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements! From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive's gameplay system.

Digimon Survive centers around a group of high school students who visit a nearby shrine while on an extracurricular activities camp. The legend of Kemonogami (or Beast Gods) attracts the group of youths to the quaint place.

However, things take a wrong turn as the kids are attacked by Digimon and mysteriously teleported to an alternate world. With no way home in sight, the team must stick together and survive the unknown terrors of this new world.

Thankfully, they also have the aid of Digimon to keep hostile creatures at bay. Many iconic Digimon make an appearance. These include Agumon, Greymon, and Gabumon. As it is part visual novel, players will be expected to make narrative-altering choices as they explore this new realm with their monsters and investigate areas with their smartphones.

Digimon Games @digimon_games



At long last,



Lost in another world, Takuma and his friends must master the mysterious power of Digimon to survive a deadly adventure in Digimon Survive! #DigimonSurvive is here!

Players can also converse with other NPCs, both human and non-human. Moreover, there are multiple endings, including ones where things turn out badly for the cast.

The combat in Digimon Survive, meanwhile, takes place on a grid where party Digimon go up against foes in different scenarios. Players must utilize each monster's skills and positioning to gain the upper hand.

Knowing when to Digivolve is a must, too, as it can drastically boost the effectiveness of the target monster by altering its form. Players can also train their Digimon, collect items, and equip their monsters with accessories to make them more powerful in battle.

Digimon Survive is out right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

