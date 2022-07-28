Soul Hackers 2: 7 things to know about the upcoming Atlus JRPG

With only a month to go until the release of Soul Hackers 2, fan anticipation is mounting. The brand new JRPG from SEGA and Atlus is the first multi-platform title in the acclaimed Megami Tensei franchise. Many brand new gamers will likely be checking out the big deal.

1) Soul Hackers 2 is as mature and dark as always

Taking place far into the future, a war breaks out between two groups: The Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society. A digital hivemind in the virtual realm has evolved into being sentient, terming itself Aion.

Realizing a world-ending disaster is heading humanity's way, Aion creates two beings to stop the catastrophic event called Ringo and Figue.

The duo band together to resurrect a group of dead people using the Soul Hacking technique. Calling themselves Devil Summoners, the new party members help Ringo and Figue in their endeavor.

2) The characters are personable and unique

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Meet the English voice cast of Soul Hackers 2! Their story hasn't ended yet – in fact, it's just getting started.

The cast of Soul Hackers 2 is varied. In addition to Ringo and Figue, there are other notable names in the game. These include:

Arrow, an agent from Yatagarasu. He is a kind-hearted fellow who was killed during an undercover operation.

Milady, an ex-Phantom Grop member, was killed by her faction. She aims to learn the truth behind her murder.

Saizo. is a freelancer Devil Summoner. He has his motive to follow Ringo and the group and is often the peacemaker between Arrow and Milady's clashes.

However, there are villains, too, like the mysterious Iron Mask and the artificial demon Zenon. Others are friendly, like Tara, the COMP engineer; she can upgrade and enhance the players' COMP. Or Fuse, who manages Bar Heidrun, a hangout spot for Ringo and friends.

3) Welcome to the cyber-enhanced world of Soul Hackers 2

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84



Soul Hackers 2 'Worldview Complete Explanation' Trailer

Coming to Xbox O|X|S, PS4/5, Steam and Microsoft Store on August 25th in Japan and August 26th worldwide

Soul Hackers 2's narrative unfolds in a high-tech Japanese city where demons roam, unknown to ordinary humankind. Devil Summoners are a secret group of people who can enter Realms and engage with these demons.

The vibrant overworld city is explorable, and its Realms have many elements waiting to be seen by players, from shops and side missions to eccentric NPCs, both human and non-human.

4) The demons are a key part of the overarching gameplay of Soul Hackers 2

These are spiritual entities that have lived alongside humans since time immemorial. Players will encounter them throughout their journey, from allies to neutral NPCs and hostile enemies.

However, "demon" is a blanket term as they are not always malevolent. Deities and fairies are collectively referred to as demons. Devil Summoners can form contracts with them and tap into their powers through a COMP device. Players can also fuse two or more demons to create brand new, more powerful ones.

5) The COMP returns from the Soul Hackers game

A pretty handy gadget (Image via SEGA)

It is a special gadget that assists Devil Summoners with summoning demons. The shape of a COMP depends on its user, and some may choose to use and modify it with personal accessories and items. On that note, Ringo's COMP has been altered with Aion's technology and can be directly equipped with demons.

6) The dungeons will feel familiar to series fans

What will players find in these dungeons? (Image via SEGA)

Not much is known about these, but Soul Hackers 2 footage depicts them as labyrinthine, explorative affairs. Ringo traverses these locales in third-person and can encounter NPCs, enemies, and collectibles. There will also be optional quests to undertake and challenging bosses to fight. It's a pretty standard fair for 3D Megami Tensei games.

7) The combat demands strategic execution

Battle mythical foes in turn-based combat (Image via SEGA)

The main focus of Soul Hackers 2, each playable character has its own HP and MP reserves. Battles begin when interacting with a spawned enemy out in the field. Players may take the first initiative by striking a foe before it gets close. This transitions to an arena where combat takes place in a turn-based fashion.

The party can consist of up to four members, and they must battle the opposition using their skills. These include elemental spells that are cast using COMPs. But beware, for human enemies can have their COMPs and, as such, their demons too. The presentation is very stylish, akin to 2017's Persona 5.

The core objective is to exploit enemy weaknesses to gain the upper hand and defeat foes - but they can also exploit the player's party's weaknesses (like weakness to a specific element). Similar to Persona games, party members are human.

But unlike the most popular MegaTen series, demons must be summoned using the Sabbath system, allowing players to engage in a "chase" depending on the chosen demon. Essentially, the Sabbath functions like an All-Out Attack from the Persona titles, dealing massive damage to enemies.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Humanity's fate is in her hands.

Soul Hackers 2 is now available for physical and digital pre-order!

The publisher also revealed some extra details about gameplay elements like difficulty options and New Game Plus. Check it out here. Soul Hackers 2 releases worldwide on August 26, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

