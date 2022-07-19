Soul Hackers 2 Vol. 6 video highlights new features: Safe House, Difficulty, and more

With the final highlight in the Summoner's Guide video series for Soul Hackers 2, developer Atlus highlights new key features of the game. The upcoming JRPG is is one of the most hyped games set to be released later this year. As such, fans are keen for more details on the successor to a sub-series entry that was originally released in 1997.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Meet the English voice cast of Soul Hackers 2! Their story hasn't ended yet – in fact, it’s just getting started.Meet the English voice cast of Soul Hackers 2! Their story hasn't ended yet – in fact, it’s just getting started. 🔥Meet the English voice cast of Soul Hackers 2! https://t.co/RerLRPgirh

Vol. 6 of the Summoners Guide delves deeper into the mechanics of Soul Hackers 2, so fans can know what to expect before going in. Here are the details.

Here are the new elements unveiled for Soul Hackers 2

The video showcases several features, which are as follows:

Safe House & Meals

Shops

New Game Plus

Difficulty Options

1) Safe House & Meals

Enjoy delicious meals with your allies (Image via SEGA)

The Safe House, as the name suggests, is a hub area where players can take a break from their demon hunting excursions. The protagonist Ringo and her friends can heal and converse here. With over 30 meals, there is no shortage of options.

Meals offer temporary buffs (for combat) or exploration effects that can come in handy when out exploring a dungeon or taking on challenging enemies. Additionally, meals can also be bought from restaurants and vending machines around the world. This way, players do not need to go back to the Safe House when in a pinch.

Last but not least, players can also access DLC content.

2) Shops

What will you purchase? (Image via SEGA)

Like any good RPG, a good stock of items is key for well-paced progression. Soul Hackers 2 is covered with different shops. Players can purchase heal and support items in the Delamancha. It is run by Yume, an honest and energetic girl currently enrolled in public high school.

Another is Yoyojo, a store frequented by devil summoners. Here, you can trade materials for items useful in battle and exploration. It is owned by Lina, who has contact with the summoner world, which is where she gets her hands on magic items.

Both stores can often have rare or new items in stock, so check them out when possible.

3) New Game Plus

New personal events are a great opportunity to learn more about the varied cast of Soul Hackers 2 (Image via SEGA)

Like any other Megami Tensei game, players can expect to sink dozens of hours into Soul Hackers 2 to see it through to the end when the game is finally out. Yet, that is not all.

A New Game Plus feature allows the carryover of specific elements from the original save file. The game offers a lineup of options to pick from the selection screen. In the second playthrough, fans can expect to encounter new and powerful foes via new Request missions. There will also be new Personal Events.

4) Difficulty options

Which difficulty will you choose? (Image via SEGA)

ATLUS aims to attract all kinds of players, from newcomers to existing fans, with Soul Hackers 2. Therefore, there are various difficulty options to pick from when starting a new game. Fans can make the gameplay as challenging or as lenient as they wish, and play it at their own pace.

The following options are offered:

Easy

Normal

Hard

Each difficulty tweaks parameters such as combat encounters and methods of continuing once the party is wiped out. The developers will update the game post-release with a Very Hard mode for those who wish to partake in the toughest challenge the game has to offer.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!



Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!Soul Hackers 2 releases August 26, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam! https://t.co/21574tpTTu

Soul Hackers 2 arrives on August 25, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far