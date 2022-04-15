5 toughest bosses in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Square Enix recently remastered the underrated PS1 JRPG Chrono Cross for modern platforms. It is the second entry in the Chrono series of which the acclaimed Super NES classic, Chrono Trigger, is also a part. The game is about a young boy named Serge traveling to a parallel universe where he had apparently died. Thus, this world-altering journey takes him on an adventure featuring a wide cast of characters, both friendly and hostile.

Since this is a JRPG, combat plays a big role. Gameplay is turn-based, with your usual attack/defense, buff/debuff and elemental attribute focus. As such, there are numerous foes to face, including brutal bosses. In fact, Chrono Cross has several dozen bosses to battle with, some being optional. Many of these baddies will test your patience, your wits or sometimes both.

Here are the strongest bosses in Chrono Cross ranked. Unavoidably, there will be some gameplay spoilers for each character.

Strap in because these Chrono Cross bosses are no joke

5) Garai

This angry spirit must be put to rest (Image via Square Enix)

A restless spirit and a former Deva of the Acacia Dragons, Garai is a formidable opponent. He can be found in his tomb on the Isle of the Damned in Chrono Cross. Easily one of the tougher challenges in the game, he is also a White element user specializing in physical attacks. He mainly uses single-target techs, the WillBreaker and TripleCut, both of which deal big damage.

The former can even put your character to Sleep. Overall, these powerful attacks can easily down a party member. However, his patterns are predictable, with alternating physical and tech attacks. The key to beating him is Black elements, but since any Black characters in your party (including Lynx) will be weak to his element, a lot of healing and revival supplies should be kept on hand. Defeating him can net players the Holy Dragon Sword called Einlanzer.

4) Sky Dragon

Behold the majesty of this beast (Image via Square Enix)

The head honcho of all Dragon fights in Chrono Cross. The Sky Dragon is also a White element specialist. In addition to strong physical attacks, this dragon also has a number of other more powerful White element special moves, like Holy Light. The worst among them all is Ultra Nova and it's as majestic and deadly as it sounds. If your party isn't at full HP, expect to get wiped.

The Sky Dragon's Null State tech also weakens attacks, so it's best to save Black element techs when the status wears off. Defeating this behemoth grants a story progression item called the White Relic. Additionally, the White Plate armor can also be stolen from it. Fargo is a character that has the Steal ability and this item can absorb enemy White element attacks, turning them into HP for the wearer - though in return, it makes them weak to Black.

3) Dario

He's fairly intimidating (Image via Square Enix)

This is an optional boss but also one of the toughest in Chrono Cross. Dario can be found on the Forbidden Island and under the evil influence of the Masamune, the crimson red sword he wields. The fight will be tricky as Dario can counter any element used against him with the opposite Element.

The best-case scenario is to use a Red element as the corresponding opposite debuff is Numble - lowered Evasion rate. The situation is made worse by the presence of Riddel since she is weak to Dario's Black element affinity. Serge is too but can be switched to Lynx to smooth things out.

The fight can be made easier by having the Black Plate equipped. For those who wish to avoid using elements at all, players will have to stick to physical attacks to slowly whittle him down and prevent him from using nasty techs. Defense is the best offense in this case, so ensure to hoard up on heals.

Beating Dario grants the best weapon in the game, a transformed version of Masamune called the Mastermune. It is Serge's ultimate weapon in Chrono Cross as well.

2) Criosphinx

The Ancient Egyptian-themed secret boss is a nearly impossible challenge (Image via Square Enix)

It is an optional fight on Earth Dragon Isle in Another World after the titular dragon disappears. This would have easily been viable for the biggest challenge in Chrono Cross if not for a way to get it over with quickly - as a legitimate means, no less. The Criosphinx is designed after the real-life Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt. It has a whopping 13,000 HP (whereas others generally have it in the lower range of thousands).

The Sphinx will ask riddles, and the answer can be inputted by attacking it with the correct element (no matter the level or type). Getting the answer right will not damage the player and getting everything correct will end the battle. No rewards for this one. It does drop the Sunglasses, but that would require fighting it.

To go down this path of pain, players must be prepared. Equipping some of your greatest gear will be necessary, like the Mastermune obtained from Dario. Yellow Plates will also be needed to survive hits and heal since the boss uses Yellow elemental attacks. It's got powerful casts like ThundaStorm and Earthquake. Good luck.

1) Miguel

Don't let his simple guise fool you (Image via Square Enix)

When Serge arrives to grab the Flame, he is faced with Miguel - both a guardian and a friend. But that won't net you any favor points because he is by far the strongest boss in Chrono Cross. He excels in all areas: strong physical, powerful elementals and good support spells. Be vary of his Holy Dragon Sword attack that deals devastating damage to a single target and will KO them if no buffs/debuffs are applied.

As a White element user, Black characters are weak to him. His strong Defense and Magic Defense, as well as White attacks like Meteor Shower and Holy Light, make him a super intimidating opponent, despite his innocent looks. He is weak to Black, plus tanking him and using support items like traps will be key. But once you beat him, you can breathe a sigh of relief as the toughest foe in Chrono Cross has been overcome.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is available on PC, PS4, XB1, and Switch. It can also be played on PS5 and XSX|S.

Edited by R. Elahi