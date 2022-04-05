Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers' gameplay showcases combat, overworld travel, and cutscenes

Just a few days before the official launch of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, extended gameplay footage has finally been revealed. Courtesy of Famitsu, fans of the franchise can get a look at everything from world traversal to cutscenes and even some combat.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers’ footage has finally been revealed

The footage was taken on a PlayStation device, but there’s no telling if it was a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 as of yet. No PC or Nintendo Switch footage has been revealed yet, either. This reveal is interesting as it is the first real, extended footage fans have been able to see since the original reveal of the Chrono Cross remake.

Visually, it looks better than the PlayStation 1 release, but there is an issue to address. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that in combat, there are some pretty inconsistent frame rate drops where things slow down.

The overworld footage looks pretty consistent when it comes to framerate, but combat is another story. There is no telling if there is a patch scheduled to fix this on day one or if it was a problem with the stream itself.

When it comes to OST and the cutscenes, these look and sound great, and there’s a lot of nostalgia tied to both of these. Exploring towns and dungeons looked smooth, with visual elements like the font wrapping up the visual presentation quite well.

The remaster of the Squaresoft classic boasts several features to enhance gameplay, such as the ability to turn off enemy encounters, an autobattle function, and other features to make combat easier.

Players can add a background filter and switch between an imitation pixel font and the HD font if they wish. Fans can also look forward to new character models created by the original character designer for Chrono Cross. All 45 original party members will be present, offering players a great deal of replay value in how they approach the game and who they unlock.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers edition looked solid visually, but the framerate in battle did look inconsistent and had fans a tad concerned. The game, which was originally released in 1999, launches on April 7, 2022, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $19.99.

