When does Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition release and on which platforms?

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is almost here, and will arrive on a variety of platforms in April 2022. It will feature an array of Quality of Life changes, as well as the never-before-released outside of Japan “Radical Dreamers: Le Trésor Interdit” text-based adventure.

Here’s what is known about the upcoming HD remaster of Square Enix's classic PlayStation RPG.

When is Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition coming out?

The legendary Chrono Cross returns in The Radical Dreamers Edition for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam on April 7th.



Another world, another destiny.The legendary Chrono Cross returns in The Radical Dreamers Edition for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam on April 7th.Pre-order now: sqex.link/CCTRD

On April 7, 2022, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition releases and brings with it a classic story, brought back for a whole new generation. It will be available on the following platforms on launch day.

Platforms for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

PC (Steam)

The upcoming remaster of the Square Enix classic will offer quite a few enhancements as well. The 3D models have been upgraded, and so have the fonts, making them easier to read on more modern devices. A background filter will also be available.

Character designer Nobuteru Yuuki returned to create new artwork and character designs for the game. Yasunori Mitsuda, the legendary composer for Chrono Trigger, is also back to refine and improve the music for the game.

Not everyone enjoys the crisp, new visuals, and may pine for the original look they fell in love with on the PlayStation. Such players can toggle between the updated designs and the original graphics.

A classic come to life again, it brings together Kid, Serge, and everyone a new audience (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD remaster will also come with boosts for people who want to speed through parts of the game. It will come with an Auto-battle, the ability to turn encounters off, and an adjustable game speed - barring cutscenes and a few different Battle Boosts.

These do not have to be used, but there will be players who want to get through their level grinding faster, thus wishing to take advantage.

Perhaps the biggest addition is the inclusion of Radical Dreamers, the Satellaview text adventure that was originally released as a side story to Chrono Trigger. The story of Radical Dreamers is important to the overall lore of the franchise, and should certainly be experienced.

With updated visuals, music and more, Square Enix's classic is returning soon (Image via Square Enix)

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on April 7, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.

