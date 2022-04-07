5 best open world games on PS5 (2022)

Despite the fact that the PS5 is just two years old, there are a plethora of excellent games available for it across a wide range of genres. The PS5 includes a broad range of titles, including horror, racing games, RPGs, and open world adventures.

The PS5 now has some of the finest open-world games on offer. As technology progresses, the open-world genre appears to be an excellent benchmark for the advancement of gaming, with larger, more heavily populated worlds full of material and action becoming more popular. Here's a look at 5 of the best open world games that Sony's console has to offer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best open world games on PS5

5) Far Cry 6

The fictitious Caribbean island of Yara is the setting for Far Cry 6. The game is a crazy political tale packed with loads of action and in an open world sprinkled with spots of attraction for players to explore.

The island is styled like Cuba, with vibrant beaches and lush forests. Yara is a densely populated city with many interesting individuals for gamers to encounter. The game’s specialty is its ability to walk the narrow line between serious and humorous.

The game has many objectives to keep the player occupied, leading to hours of playtime and fun.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales' gameplay has outperformed the original Marvel Spider-Man in almost every aspect. Regardless of the player’s preference, there's no doubting that this superhero game is spectacular. Swinging across New York City never felt better, thanks to Miles' many abilities.

Miles Morales has everything a superhero game should have with a powerful narrative, great writing, and excellent acting. The plot of the game is more of a coming-of-age narrative, as it follows the titular star as he comes to grips with his abilities.

Miles Morales' story is a unique one that adds beauty to Insomniac Games' larger Spider-Man universe. The game on PS5 features some innovative new gameplay twists that make it a lot of fun to play.

3) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima managed to exceed open-world design standards. Unlike most open world games out there, one of the things that gamers appreciated about this title was that it wasn't unnecessarily large. The game has a great mix of activities and locations to visit, leading to hours of gameplay.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most visually amazing PlayStation games ever developed and is packed with sophisticated and exciting combat, appealing characters, and breathtaking visuals. The PS5 Director's Cut is even more attractive and includes extra goodies for fans.

The director's cut has enhanced esthetics as well as spectacular DualSense support, which allows players to actually feel collisions at their fingertips. This is the definitive edition of one of PlayStation Studios' finest works.

2) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The game takes place in the year 872 AD. The excellent foundation created in Assassin's Creed Odyssey is built upon in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Vikings and Norse mythology are central to the game, with Valhalla being packed with a gorgeous and lively setting, fantastic combat, and an epic plot.

The game puts more emphasis on its RPG aspects compared to older entries in the franchise. Players can customize their characters in the game, making each playthrough seem different and distinctive.

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, players take on the role of Eivor. Players must travel to England with their fellow Vikings in pursuit of a fresh life and develop their new community while forming alliances and rivalries with others.

1) Elden Ring

The sense of mystique that conceals practically everything in Elden Ring is perhaps one of its greatest attributes as an open world title. Classic Souls games haven't deviated much from their main concepts over the years, and while players enjoy them, Elden Ring is a welcome change of pace, thanks to its vast setting.

Elden Ring provides a meaningful sense of exploration, building on some of the themes from prior Souls games while significantly raising the stakes. It is a huge game that allows players to complete regions in any order they like, resulting in a variety of experiences.

Edited by Danyal Arabi