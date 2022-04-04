5 best games to play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in April 2022

Microsoft has done an excellent job when it comes to unifying almost the entire gaming industry through the release of Xbox.

However, the path wasn’t laid out for them from the beginning. Xbox and PlayStation have been at a literal war for the title of the best gaming platform. Both have had several exclusive titles to their names throughout the years. But in recent years, some would say Xbox has been pulling ahead in the race due to the introduction of the Xbox Pass.

Now, there are literally thousands of gaming titles, both big and small, that one can choose from and enjoy on either of the latest generations of the platform. And, due to that very reason, it might sometimes become extremely hard for some to decide whether they should play one game over the other.

To help one choose properly, five of the very best games that one can play on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S platforms are listed below.

Top 5 games to play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this month

5) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Developer(s): Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher(s): Sega

The cover image of Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios)

The latest iteration of the long-running Yakuza franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is the perfect JRPG game to keep oneself immersed in the action-packed adventure of a reformed Yakuza member looking for salvation. The near-perfect storyline and top-notch combat mechanics paired with huge amounts of impactful side quests set it apart from any other game in the genre.

Not only does the story serve as a canon for the main story of previous games, but the developers also did such an amazing job that one can understand the fine line it holds between overlapping the previous storyline, all while the story remains unique to the game itself.

4) Halo Infinite

Developer(s): 343 Industries

Publisher(s): Xbox Game Studios

A portrayal of Masterchief in Halo Infinite (image via 343 Industries)

Halo has always been one of the most celebrated titles to exist under the banner of Xbox. The franchise’s storytelling and multiplayer design have always been a talking point within the gaming industry. And with the latest title from the franchise, Halo Infinite, 343 Industries did an excellent job in reintroducing everything that fans loved about the series for the current generation of Xbox consoles.

The game’s multiplayer version is free for everybody to play as it was released as a free-to-play feature so that nobody feels excluded from this masterpiece, while the single-player aspect has been kept behind a paywall to support the hard work done by the developers.

3) Sea of Thieves

Developer(s): Rare

Publisher(s): Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft Studios

One of the cover images of Sea of Thieves (image via Rare)

When it comes to open-world action-adventure games where players can live a pirate’s life in ancient times of oceanic uncertainty, no game can match up to the magnitude of Sea of Thieves, making it a timeless masterpiece.

Rare has put their heart and mind into the making of Sea of Thieves so that one can make the most out of their fantasy pirate life through this game. When the game was first announced, people worldwide became quite skeptical as there was no set benchmark at that point in time as to what a game involving pirates would really be. But once the game hit the market, all the anticipation was met with joy as it lived up to people’s expectations, if not more.

2) Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy

Developer(s): Eidos-Montréal

Publisher(s): Square Enix

The Guardians of the Galaxy as portrayed in the game (Image via Square Enix)

Marvel heroes introducing themselves as gaming characters is not new to gamers. However, none of those games have ever lived up to people’s expectations, either due to the lack of intent from the developers or simply because they were not polished enough.

But, with Guardians of the Galaxy, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix did justice to the much-loved characters of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as they were portrayed almost perfectly according to the comics and the current movies that they were portrayed in. The game binds the heroes with a tight knot as they go through various adventures through space on the path to save the galaxy from extraterrestrial threats.

1) Elden Ring

Developer(s): FromSoftware Inc.

Publisher(s): FromSoftware Inc., BANDAI NAMCO, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

One of the cover images of Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

There’s no greater time than now to play Elden Ring, as, after almost five years of waiting, the game was finally released this February. The latest brainchild of Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin marks the latest iteration of FromSoftware’s soulslike series right after Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The players roam around the map to salvage one of the oldest artifacts, the Elden Ring, as they look to rebuild it for a certain deity to bring back order and peace to the tarnished world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

