Yakuza series developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios sets Countdown Timer on spinoff series Judgment's website, possible sequel announcement hinted

Japanese developer Ryu Ga Gotoku reached infamy with the Yakuza series and have taken their world-building expertise and poured it into spinoff series Judgment. Nearly three years after its original release, the game itself is now available on Next Gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X with upgraded visuals. In a surprise move, Ryu Ga Gotoku has updated its website with a cryptic countdown timer that could potentially hint at a sequel being in the works already.

Judgment 2 in the works? Ryu Ga Gotoku sets cryptic timer on website

The ominous timer on the Judgment website is titled 'Judgment Day' and is scheduled for 7 May 2021, at 7:00 am PST. While most fans are speculating a sequel announcement, chances are also high that the studio announce a steam release for the game.

SEGA has steadily been releasing the entire Yakuza franchise on Steam over the past couple of years, ending a decade-long PlayStation exclusivity. With the release of Yakuza 6 in March 2021, the studio's resources are free to either port Judgment to PC or work on a potential sequel.

With the mixed reception of Yakuza 7 its uncertain whether or not Ryu Ga Gotoku studios will continue with the JRPG turn based combat introduced in Like a Dragon or will the arcade style beat em up action make a return.

Contrary to the Yakuza franchise, the Judgment series puts players on the side of the law in Detective Takayuki Yagami shoes. Gritty, fast paced and full of action, players have taken to the Judgment franchise, winning the PlayStation Game of the Year title for 2019 at the Golden Joystick Awards and the Dualshockers' Best PS4 Game, Best Narrative, Best Open World and Game of the Year 2019 .

