5 best games to look forward to on SEGA Genesis Mini 2 so far

With the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 coming in October, a vast collection of classic SEGA games will be playable in just a few months. Several titles for the North American and Japanese versions of the mini console are known, but this list will focus solely on the former.

All the games have not been announced yet. For now, these are five incredible offerings to look forward to for the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 when it drops later this year. There will be something for just about every fan of the classic console.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 game list has some incredible names

There are some amazing titles on the Japanese Mega Drive Mini 2, such as Fatal Fury 2 and both Lunar The Silver Star and Lunar Eternal Blue, RPGs appearing on the Mega CD. There is no confirmation on any Japanese games coming to the West, but more information should be available in the future.

Both versions of the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 have something for everyone, including Sports/racing games, beat ‘em ups, gorefests, RPGs, and excellent platformers. No matter what SEGA fans look for from the classic collection, there should be something to be excited about.

But what games are the best, and most likely to excite fans?

5) Silpheed

Silpheed is a fast-paced vertical space shooter initially released on the PC-8801 before receiving a port to the SEGA via the SEGA CD. In the story, Xacallite, a leader of a terrorist group, hacks into the Earth’s mother computer, granting control over the planet’s weaponry in the solar system.

In the tradition of the 80s shooters, Earth’s hopes are pinned on a small fleet of prototypes to save the day. It was an intense shooter that many may have missed out on. It’s a game worth a shot and will be available on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 in October.

4) Vectorman 2

Similar to the first Vectorman, the developers significantly expanded the gameplay, turning it into a beloved part of the SEGA Genesis’ game collection. A gorgeous 2D platformer, it was rated highly in its original launch, and it’s easy to see why.

Vectorman saved Earth from Warhead in the first game, but his sludge barge was destroyed. Parachuting down, it’s up to him to save the day again, this time from the Black Widow Queen and her horde of mutant insects.

It has catchy music, solid platforming, and incredible transformations.

3) Splatterhouse 2

While many titles on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 are wholesome ones that anyone in the family can play, Splatterhouse 2, as its name suggests, is not. It’s a gruesome, gory, bloody, and violent beat ‘em up.

Rick, the main protagonist, still feels guilty over being unable to save his girlfriend in the first game. The Terror Mask returned, though, and informed Rick he could save Jennifer, but he’d have to wear the mask and set out to slaughter again.

The gameplay is easy to get hold of, and unlike the previous game, it has a difficulty setting and passwords (for the English version only). It’s a classic, but not for the squeamish.

2) Shining Force (SEGA CD)

Unfortunately, Shining Force CD is a game that is often forgotten in the grand scheme of things. It is a remake of Shining Force Gaiden and Shining Force Gaiden 2 on the Game Gear. The title has gained a major cult following in more recent times, and this form is far more accessible than playing on a SEGA Game Gear.

Making it more interesting, the game is split into four Books. Books 1 and 2 are adaptations of the two titles, and after completing those, Book 3 unlocks. Beating it and finding a hidden item reveals Book 4.

The final two Books feature new scenarios exclusive to this edition of the game. It even lets character stats from the first two Books carry over to Book 3, and this one’s stats can transfer to Book 4.

It’s a legendary RPG franchise, and this is a terrific way to experience a forgotten title in the Shining Force franchise.

1) Sonic CD

Easily one of the best 2D Sonic games of all time, Sonic CD was critically acclaimed upon its initial release. It is perhaps the best title out of the entire SEGA CD library.

It’s an adventure that’s easy to get into. Players on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will know exactly what to expect: High speed, Sonic the Hedgehog action.

In Sonic CD, Dr. Robotnik has chained Little Planet to a mountain and is changing it into a fortress. To do this, he needs the Time Stones, and it’s up to Sonic to stop him. It is far and away one of the most memorable Sonic games, with many saying it is the best Sonic game of all time.

More titles are sure to be revealed for the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. This is a selection by one writer of some of the best games on the platform, and other gamers may disagree and have different offerings they prefer.

The console promises some fantastic games from the Master System, Genesis, and SEGA CD in one place.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

