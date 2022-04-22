Nintendo Switch Online adds three more Genesis games: All you need to know

It seems like the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) library is about to grow further with recent reports of the SEGA Genesis app for NSO being taken down for maintenance. Following this, speculation suggests that new additions to the 16-bit SEGA console are approaching.

It seems like the community rumors were true after all, with Nintendo announcing that three new games would be added. This brings the total number of Genesis games on the NSO to 26 and the newest three are:

Shining Force II

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Space Harrier II

Take a deeper look at the three new Genesis games on Nintendo Switch Online

1) Shining Force II

Released a year after the original Shining Force, this 1993 sequel is a bigger game on all fronts. It is a tactical turn-based RPG set in a fantasy world. A rat thief, Slade, steals the jewels of Light & Darkness, unknowingly setting the demon king Zeon free. This thrusts the kingdom into chaos, but as destiny follows, some heroes rise up to save the day. The main protagonist Bowie teams up with allies like Sarah and Chester to put an end to the madness.

The game's battles are reminiscent of Nintendo's Fire Emblem games with grid-based movement and turns. Each character has a class and abilities to be used against foes. Outside of combat, players can freely explore the world, talk to NPCs, and do quests. In fact, some of these missions are required to get a character to join the player's party. Fans of the tactical genre are sure to find something to like here, especially since the first Shining Force is available on NSO too.

2) Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Sonic and pinball isn't a combination one would usually think about, but it's surprisingly clever. Created and released in 1993 by SEGA, this spin-off of the Japanese publisher's fast blue hedgehog is a unique spin on the series, no pun intended. Dr. Robotnik is back to causing trouble and this time, he has enslaved innocents inside pinball contraptions, prompting Sonic to put an end to his nefarious plans.

Unsurprisingly, the game takes place at various pin-ball levels, with Sonic's fast, rolling nature ideal for being the ball itself. Players will flip and smack Sonic around each pinball table, completing objectives, shooting for collectibles and hitting enemies for high scores. Despite being a simple premise, it works rather well. However, the Genesis certainly struggles with this one, which can be seen by the sluggish nature of the gameplay.

3) Space Harrier II

Often cited as one of the most visually impressive Genesis launch games, Space Harrier II is the sequel to the 1985 arcade original. The titular Harrier must return to aid a distress call, only to find that Fantasy Land is overrun by evil forces. Using his rusty jetpack, he must face them all on his own.

The game is a pseudo-3D shoot-'em-up, with levels on-rails with enemies appearing on-screen from all directions. Players can move in any direction to avoid getting hit and dish out damage. The franchise has been known to influence future titles like Nintendo's Star Fox on the Super NES.

Note that to enjoy the Genesis and Nintendo 64 games, Switch players must purchase the additional Expansion Pack subscription for NSO. In addition to all retro console catalogs (NES, SNES, N64 and Genesis), this pricier subscription also grants access to additional content for Switch games. These include the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which introduces new customization options for your island and house. Additionally, it also gives players the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pack DLC, adding 48 new courses to the best-selling game on Switch.

In comparison, standard NSO subscribers only get access to NES and SNES games.

Edited by Atul S