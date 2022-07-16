The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 revealed: Release date, games announced so far, and more

SEGA made a huge announcement this week, revealing that the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is on its way, set to release in October 2022. Featuring over 50 games, it will also include several SEGA CD games for the first time. The mini platform is now available to be pre-ordered on Amazon.

In addition to the massive list of SEGA hits, there will also be a game that has never been released on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is coming in October 2022

After the success of the Mega Drive Mini/SEGA Genesis Mini, the corporation has officially confirmed the launch of the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. Right now, only America and Japan are confirmed to have the hardware, but that could change over the next couple of months.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will launch on October 27, 2022, though the whole catalog has not been revealed for either region just yet. The hardware will come with one controller, but SEGA confirmed that controllers from the previous Mini will be compatible for those seeking to play co-op or competitive games with their friends.

While the game list will surely expand over the next few months, there are some classics from the SEGA library appearing on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. Currently, the Japanese version looks to have more games as compared to the North American version, though that could potentially change with time.

Games announced for the North American version so far:

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Shining Force (Sega CD)

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker (Sega CD)

The Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)

After Burner 2 (Genesis)

Out Run (Genesis)

Out Runners (Genesis)

Virtua Racing (Genesis)

Super Hang On (Genesis)

Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)

Shining in the Darkness (Genesis)

Vectorman 2 (Genesis)

The Ooze (Genesis)

Bonanza Bros (Genesis)

Alien Soldier (Genesis)

Rainbow Islands Extra (Genesis)

Splatterhouse 2 (Genesis)

Rolling Thunder 2 (Genesis)

Thunder Force IV (Lightening Force: Quest For The Darkstar) (Genesis)

Fantasy Zone (Genesis)

Star Mobile (Genesis)

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 games that will be exclusive to the Japanese iteration of the mini console (as of the time of writing) are as follows:

Bonanza Bros.

Fantasy Zone

Magical Tarurūto-kun

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Mega CD)

Popful Mail (Mega CD)

Shining Force CD (Mega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Mega CD)

Sonic CD (Mega CD)

Thunder Force IV

Virtua Racing

Night Striker (Mega CD)

StarBlade (Mega CD)

The Ninja Warriors (Mega CD)

Out Run

After Burner 2

Splatterhouse 2

Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water

Megapanel

Puzzle & Action Ichidant-R

Columns 3

Star Mobile

Alien Soldier

Final Fight CD (Mega CD) - New

Lunar The Silver Star (Mega CD) - New

Lunar Eternal Blue (Mega CD) - New

Wondermega Collection (Mega CD) - New

Tatsujin - New

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers - New

Fatal Fury 2 - New

Harimanada - New

Majandojo - New

Spatter (Mr. Tricycle) - Ne

Sonic CD, Shining Force, The Ninja Warriors, and more classic games will be on the miniature console. Games that have appeared in the Yakuza franchise will be playable as well, like Fantasy Zone and Out Run.

The product will be available from SEGA, via Amazon in America, and other outlets in Japan.

