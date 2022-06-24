5 SEGA and Atlus titles to pick up during the 2022 Steam Summer Sale

One of the year's biggest gaming sales is the Steam Summer Sale, and SEGA has brought the heat this year. With massive sales across SEGA and Atlus titles, there’s something for all manner of SEGA fans.

Whether fans are looking for the latest titles or the complete Yakuza collection, there are incredible deals to keep an eye out for. But what are the best games to pick up?

What did SEGA bring to the 2022 Steam Summer Sale?

Not every company is offering deals on their bundles, but that’s not SEGA’s style. There are at least some discounts on the bundles themselves and larger deals on the various games that make up those games.

New games like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles and the recent Persona 4 Arena Ultimax are both on sale. Puyo Puyo, the Yakuza games, as well as a wealth of Sonic and Super Monkey Ball games, are also available at discounted prices.

But what games should players be considering? At the end of the day, that depends on a player’s taste, but here’s a selection of some of the best games available for sale by SEGA.

Best games on sale by SEGA:

The Yakuza Bundle

Persona 4 Golden

Bayonetta

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz

Shin Megami Tensei III HD: Nocturne

5) The Yakuza Bundle (Yakuza 0, Kiwami, Kiwami 2)

The Yakuza Bundle Sale:

10% off Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 Bundle

75% off Yakuza 0

65% off individual Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 titles

Frankly, the writer feels that all of the Yakuza games should be purchased, and all of them are on sale.

But for newcomers, there are two options: Yakuza: Like a Dragon or Yakuza 0. Yakuza 0 is the beginning of Kiryu’s story and is perhaps the greatest starting point for the franchise, for Steam or otherwise.

Yakuza 0 is set in the economic boom of 1980s Japan and has players controlling two distinctly different characters: Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. In an open-world action game, there is an unforgettable story, amazing side content, and comedic side quests to take part in. It’s the perfect gateway into falling in love with the Yakuza franchise.

4) Persona 4 Golden

The Persona 4 Sale:

25% off Standard Edition

30% off Deluxe Edition

There are not enough Persona games on Steam, but this was the start of something special.

Persona 4 Golden is a port of the PlayStation Vita re-release of the game in 2012. Each Persona game is a little different, and this particular iteration is on the theme of a “Whodunnit” murder mystery.

A tragic story that showcases the worst of humanity, and each character in the party has a deep dive into their flaws and backstory. A well-written story with twists that stick with the player long after the game has finished, it’s 100% worth a play. Every day is great with Junes, after all.

3) Bayonetta

Bayonetta Sale:

75% off Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle

75% off individual Bayonetta and Vanquish titles

Bayonetta and Vanquish are bundled together, but if I had to pick, the writer would absolutely pick Bayonetta as a purchase.

The entire Bayonetta franchise needs to wind up on PC sooner or later. Fans of the Devil May Cry franchise will find a lot to love in Bayonetta. It stars the attractive witch Bayonetta, as she does battle with “Angels.”

While one of the themes of the game is sexiness, it’s also a very clever game, with realms based on the three realms of Dante’s Divine Comedy. It has a fun combo system, as Bayonetta shapeshifts, twirls, and shoots people with guns attached to her high heels.

2) Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz Sale:

70% off standard game

Originally released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2006, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD hit Steam and brought with it a whole host of fun. It has 100 levels and 50 mini-games, each using the controller in a variety of ways. It’s a game that’s honestly just good, wholesome fun.

The writer of this article has problems with the motion of the game, but that’s more an issue with motion sickness. That aside, it’s still so much fun, including the new boss battles that were a first for the franchise. It’s high-speed fun, with monkeys rolling around in balls on a wide array of tracks.

1) Shin Megami Tensei III HD: Nocturne

Shin Megami Tensei III Sale:

45% off Standard Edition

55% off Digital Deluxe Edition

For many in North America, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne may have been their entry point into the franchise.

A huge success on PlayStation 2, the game finally came to Steam as well. A high school student is transformed into a Demi-fiend as the world undergoes an apocalyptic event known as Conception.

Tokyo is swarmed by demons and is torn between Reasons and Lucifer’s schemes. It’s up to the players who they wind up siding with, and there are six endings to go with that.

There’s plenty of replayability in the game, from who the player recruits to what ending they seek out. It’s a dark, challenging game, but it’s an absolute thrill to play again on Steam.

There are plenty of other games in the Steam Summer Sale by SEGA and Atlus, and this is just a sampling of them. There are plenty to pick from, from today until July 7, 2022.

