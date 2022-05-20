5 great SEGA & Atlus games to play on the Steam Deck

SEGA has an incredible library of games on Valve’s Steam platform, and a wide array of them have been confirmed to work on the new Steam Deck. Now that Valve is ramping up their Steam Deck shipments for Q2, there’s never been a better time to consider some games to pick up for playing on the go.

SEGA and Atlus alike have quite a few games, from classics to more recent hits, and they will work great on the Steam Deck, as soon as owners pick them up and install a few titles. While there are quite a few games that could be picked, this writer chose a few of their personal favorites that are worth considering.

SEGA & Atlus have a long list of incredible games to take on the go

Few things are more satisfying than unboxing some new video game tech and installing games onto it. The Steam Deck is a powerful device and there are so many games in the Steam library that can be picked up and played.

When it comes to SEGA games, there are at least 18 SEGA games that are confirmed to work on the device, but what games should players be on the lookout for?

5 great SEGA games to consider on Steam Deck

Crazy Taxi

Persona 4 Golden

Yakuza 0

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

These games cover a variety of game styles, and, like all lists, are the opinion of the writer. The above titles may not be to the taste of all readers, so mileage will vary.

5) Crazy Taxi

Crazy Taxi is a genuine classic from the era of arcades and the SEGA Dreamcast. Released originally in February 1999, the arcade version came to Dreamcast in 2000.

In the game, the player controls a taxi driver in a fictional city, looking to drive citizens around and get them where they need to go as fast as possible.

This means driving recklessly and dangerously and performing stunts like drifts and jumps. Successfully landing several tricks in a row leads to more money at the end of a trip. However, if the timer hits 0 and the passenger has not reached their destination, they will get out without paying.

Crazy Taxi is a wild, high-octane game, and features music from The Offspring and Bad Religion, making the game also memorable simply from the awesome tracks players can listen to. It was an innovator in the timed race genre and offered something new and exciting to players.

4) Persona 4 Golden

The Persona franchise is a well-known staple of Atlus. In particular, Persona 4 Golden is a re-release of the original Persona 4, which first dropped on the PlayStation Portable. Each of the Persona games are different in its own way, but all provide a rich, unforgettable story.

In Persona 4 Golden, the story is a “whodunnit,” where the party members try to figure out a series of gruesome murders in the sleepy town of Inaba. With a wide variety of characters to bring into the party and powerful Personas to summon, it combines a slice-of-life anime story development with gripping turn-based combat.

The story is a little on the dark side and may be unsuitable for some players. It is a mature roleplaying game and was well-received upon its original release. Now it is on Steam as well, set to enchant a whole new audience.

3) Yakuza 0

Quite frankly, the writer could have just drafted a list of nothing but Yakuza games and called it good. There are several Yakuza games on Steam that will play on the Steam Deck, courtesy of SEGA. Yakuza 0 is one of the best ones to pick up first, though, especially if the player is unfamiliar with the franchise.

It serves as a prequel to SEGA’s hit franchise, telling the story of Kiryu Kazuma as he begins his life as a member of the Yakuza. It also allows players to learn more about and play as Goro Majima, one of the most popular characters in the entire franchise. With plenty of mini-games, businesses to run, and thugs to beat up, it tells a compelling story of murder, betrayal, and lies.

The game has so much to see and do, and is a faithful rendition of Japan in the 1980s, during the economic boom the country experienced. Players can grab toys in UFO Catchers, play classic SEGA arcade games, and so much more.

2) Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo is an incredibly popular competitive puzzle game in Japan and is not the only Puyo game on Steam. Puyo Puyo Champions also exists on the platform, but this title combines the beloved puzzle series with the additional challenge of Tetris.

Players can pick either Puyo Puyo or Tetris style of gameplay and go against opponents in a fast-paced block/slime-dropping action. For an extra challenge, players can set the game to swap gameplay styles at certain intervals, or even try Fusion Mode. This mode has Puyo blobs and Tetromino blocks on the same stage and is even more confusing and hectic.

It even has an Adventure Mode for single-player story mode enthusiasts and a variety of competitive 'versus' modes. The game is cute and adorable, but don’t be fooled: Puyo Puyo is intense and incredibly challenging.

1) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

While Yakuza 0 is the beginning of the SEGA franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the most recent release. It is also a new beginning in its own way, as it stars a new protagonist: Ichiban Kasuga. The game begins with betrayal as well and also is set in a new region of Japan: Yokohama.

Instead of the open-world, action-based brawling fans are used to, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a turn-based RPG, and feels like a blend of Persona and Dragon Quest, all in one place. Players will increase Kasuga’s social stats, unlock new jobs to equip and build a party of heroes that will stop a mysterious conspiracy that could shake the foundations of Japan.

It is easily one of the greatest Yakuza games ever developed by SEGA, and while it tries a lot of new things, they are all incredibly successful. Staples of the franchise return as well, with fun and frustrating mini-games, amazing side missions, and plenty of memorable dialog and storylines.

While these are some of the best SEGA games to play on the Steam Deck, they are by no means the only options. There are at least 18 games to play on Steam Deck and they do so exceedingly well.

Fun games like Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, remakes like Castle of Illusion, survival horror games like Alien: Isolation, and even SEGA Bass Fishing can be played on the device. There’s something for every fan in this collection of games.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan