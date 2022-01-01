Sega plans to bring more Persona titles to PCs and consoles along with "Super Games" by 2026

With several successful releases in the current financial year of 2021, Sega plans to expand further as a global entertainment brand with Persona. It was made clear in its management meeting with investors on December 14.

Sega’s plan for the next three years comprises growing the existing IPs, including Persona, Yakuza, Sonic, etc., into global brands through multiplatform releases and multilingual support. This feeds into Sega’s long-term plan by 2026 to create what they call “Super Games,” each having a lifetime sales target of 100 billion yen, which translates to $869 million.

Sega plans to expand Persona, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Yakuza on PC and console

In an investor meeting report, Sega has laid out plans to turn already successful IPs like Persona, Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Total War, Phantasy Star Online, etc., into global brands.

Sega plans to “strengthen global roll-out, multiplatform support, multilingual support” in this pursuit. This means gamers can expect more Persona titles, among others, to hit PCs and consoles in the next three years.

Sega's plan for hitherto successful IPs in the next three years (Image via Sega)

Quite interestingly, Sega also talked about “prolonging product life cycles” of the sought-after titles under its belt, which includes rolling them out into services like Xbox Game Pass a while after its release.

Satisfied by the reception of the Yakuza titles into Xbox Game Pass, it makes sense that Sega wants to repeat the success formula with Persona titles, among others.

Regarding the Persona series specifically, Sega’s report states:

“For Persona, we are proceeding the media mix roll-out, and live and animations are drawing a lot of great reviews. We would like to increase our revenue by creating various touchpoints and enhancing user community.”

After the warm reception of Persona 4 Golden on PC in 2020, Atlus released Persona 5 Striker and Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster on PC in 2021. In December, Atlus announced Persona 4 Arena Ultimax to be released on PC, PS4 and Switch on March 17, 2022.

Persona 5 Royal and Shin Megami Tensei V are bound to have great receptions on PC, going by the sheer anticipation and recent trends. It remains to be seen when Atlus and Sega will pull the trigger on these two releases.

