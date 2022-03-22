10 must play Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games on Nintendo Switch Online

The Sega Genesis console was first launched in 1988 and completely transformed the gaming scene in the 1990s. The console offered spectacular RPGs, brutal fighting games, and action-packed platformers.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service offers a wide selection of Sega Mega Drive/Genesis games as part of their 'Expansion Pack'. Players will now be able to enjoy some iconic titles from Sega’s 16-bit system.

Best Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games available to play on Nintendo Switch Online

There’s a wide range of Sega Genesis games that players can choose from on Nintendo Switch Online. Here are the top 10 must-play Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games currently available on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack:

1) Phantasy Star IV

Phantasy Star IV is the fourth and final installment of Sega’s flagship Phantasy Star series. The role-playing game was first released in 1993 in an attempt to rekindle the series. Like most classic RPGs of the era, players can freely explore the world and engage in turn-based battles.

2) Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sega released one of its greatest sequels of all time in 1992. Ever since the launch of known as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the game has always been a fan-favorite for Sonic lovers. Players get a dynamic side-scrolling experience where they have to collect rings and defeat enemies at a fast pace. Along with the Nintendo Switch Online pack, players can also find the game available in Sega Mega Drive Classics.

3) Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage is Sega’s side-scrolling beat 'em up game that was released back in 1991 and became an instant hit. Streets of Rage is often considered by many as one of the best games available on the Sega Genesis console. The exquisite variety of combat styles and dynamic game mechanics are what make it a must-try for Nintendo fans.

4) MUSHA

Compile released MUSHA in 1990 as a vertical scrolling game mainly based around shooting. Players take on the role of a flying mecha pilot and destroy huge intelligent computers trying to take over planet Earth. The game was highly praised for its visuals and interactive gameplay. With an improved controller like the one on the Nintendo Switch, MUSHA will be an excellent game to revisit.

5) Shining Force

Shining Force was first released in 1992 as a tactical role-playing game exclusively for the Genesis console. Players take a tour of the fantasy-filled world of Shining Force and engage in interactive turn-based battles.

6) Shinobi III : Return of the Ninja Master

Sega released Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master as the sequel to the popular hack-and-slash game, The Revenge of Shinobi. With improved visuals and smoother gameplay than its predecessors, players were able to perform special ninjutsu techniques as they progressed into the storyline.

7) ToeJam & Earl

Johnson Voorsanger Productions and Sega released their flagship action game, ToeJam & Earl, in 1991. Players assume the role of either ToeJam or Earl and aim to collect pieces of their spacecraft that crashed on Earth. The game showcases the urban culture of the early 90s with its funky soundtracks and references.

8) Golden Axe

The side-scrolling arcade game by Sega was a major success among Genesis players when it was first released in 1989. Golden Axe’s success marked the debut of the Golden Axe series. Players take on the role of several heroes and complete tasks in order to recover the legendary Golden Axe. The excellent visuals and variety of combat styles make it a must-play for Nintendo Switch players.

9) Castlevania: Bloodlines

Castlevania: Bloodlines featured a completely new era along with newly introduced characters. Similar to its predecessors, players have to collect gems by defeating enemies and using them to enhance their weapons. Nintendo players will surely love the detailed gameplay and crisp graphics of Castlevania: Bloodlines.

10) Alien Soldier

Alien Soldier is undoubtedly one of the most creative games released for the Mega Drive. Treasure and Sega released the run-and-gun game in 1995 with a storyline based on the revenge of Epsilon-Eagle.

Players need to use a variety of weapons and learn moves in order to eliminate enemies. The interactive boss fights and engaging storyline make the game a worthy addition to the Nintendo Switch Online collection.

Edited by Siddharth Satish