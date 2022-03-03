Nintendo has released a brand new playable demo and trailer of the Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo has now published a preview for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which is surely a pleasant surprise for fans everywhere. Players could possibly get a taste of the game's early stages right now with three stages as well as a boss battle currently provided.

The demo includes three levels of Forgotten Land, the game's first boss encounter, and is already accessible for free on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This means that gamers will be able to try out 'Mouthful Mode' a few weeks ahead of time.

Players may also get a chance to discover some secrets in Kirby and the Forgotten Land with this new eShop demo.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo is now available

The pink hero and the Waddle Dees are transported to an unfamiliar realm in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, an original story. Kirby embarks on an expedition to overcome his new adversaries while rescuing the captive Waddle Dees after meeting the legendary Elfilin and learning about this new planet.

While he may appear modest, Kirby was once one of Nintendo's original superstars. Kirby's Dream Land, Kirby's Adventure, and Kirby Super Star were all rich, sophisticated games that pushed the boundaries of their respective platforms.

However, Kirby has fallen onto Nintendo's B-list over the past few decades, only starring in delightful yet simple 2D platformers and weird experiments like Kirby Canvas Curse and Kirby's Epic Yarn.

Fortunately, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is more like Super Mario 3D World than Super Mario Odyssey, if players are seeking contemporary 3D Nintendo platformers to compare it to.

The game has a classic overworld map and is divided into distinct stages, which are often longer than those in 3D World and can last up to 15 minutes each. In addition to the major levels, each globe contains a number of smaller 'Treasure Road' segments that require players to complete challenges as quickly as possible.

The highly anticipated 'Mouthful Mode' is new to the game and hilariously allows players to stretch Kirby's unnervingly elastic body over large objects such as cars, vending machines, traffic cones, and more.

While typical copy abilities provide Kirby with additional attacks, 'Mouthful Mode' transformations totally alter Kirby's movement and interaction with the environment and are sometimes the key to unlocking new pathways forward or uncovering mysteries. For example, the car transformation can slam into walls, while the traffic cone transformation can slam into fissures on the ground, adding a significant element of creativity and entertainment to the game.

