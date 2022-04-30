5 best visual novel adventure games on Nintendo Switch

Given the laid-back nature of the Nintendo Switch, graphic adventure and visual novel games are a perfect fit for the console. In fact, the hybrid handheld has already seen countless releases, especially in the indie genre. It has virtually replaced the PS Vita in that regard, with many new otome releases finding a new home on Nintendo Switch.

But there are some big names in there too. These releases from major publishers boast memorable characters to meet and have thrilling stories to tell. They might not have the mainstream appeal of AAA games, but they hold up on their own in countless ways.

Take a look at the 5 best VN adventure games on Nintendo Switch

5) VA11-HALL-A

Developed by Sukeban Games, this one is a tad different from other entries on this list. VA11-HALL-A is a cyberpunk graphic adventure featuring a bartender named Jill. As such, there are bartending elements, with players having to mix together ingredients to create drinks demanded by clients. Correctly crafted drinks will allow customers to further open up to the bartender.

However, getting them wrong drink penalizes players, but progression continues with new folks coming in. The cast of clients is odd, from a cat-eared Stella to an aviator-donned Shiba Inu. Outside of the bar, Jill can converse with others, buy ingredients and manage her finances. It is as a whole a simulation game, but one is that is very fascinating in its concept.

4) Steins;Gate Elite

Part of the Science Adventure series, Steins;Gate Elite is a sci-fi visual novel and an enhanced version of the 2009 game. It revolves around a group of students who gain the ability to change the past.

The adventure is also fully animated, featuring art and animation from the anime series. Players will progress the story and make branching decisions that will change how things play out. These can be via Phone Triggers, like phone calls decided by ignoring or picking a call. Or the messaging system, with players able to select the kind of reply that needs to be sent.

3) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

🗯️TAKE THAT!🗯️ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is out now for PS4, XB1, Switch, and Steam!

Originating first as a Japan-exclusive Game Boy Advance game, Capcom's Ace Attorney series has managed to garner a large following. The Trilogy bundles have remastered renditions of the first three DS releases (which in turn are remakes of the GBA games). The games included are:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Justice for All

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Trials and Tribulations

All three games feature the titular Phoenix Wright, a defense attorney, following investigations to prove that his clients are innocent. Players will move between areas and investigate each screen dilligetly for clues that could help with the investigation. Besides that, players can also talk to NPCs to learn more.

The true showdown happens in the courtrooms, where Wright faces off against the prosecutor (often Miles Edgeworth) in a hilariously over-the-top battle of wits. This is a must-have for those looking for an adventure with memorable drama around an odd but fun cast of characters.

2) Danganronpa Decadence

Bundling the three main games, Danganronpa Decadence brings the cult-classic Spie Chunsoft visual novels to Nintendo's portable. Included in the bundle are:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

The games feature a group of Ultimate students kidnapped and forced into a killing game by the protagonist Monokuma, a talking robot bear. Each entry features a unique protagonist and cast. However, the core goal remains the same: finding the killer amongst them.

The games are split into exploration/investigation and debate phases. In the former, players walk around maps in first-person to talk to other NPCs and investigate points of interest, like a point & click adventure.

The latter sees Ace Attorney-esque showdowns but more serious; here, each character must provide insight and testimony as to what they know about the murders, and the players must keep an eye out for loopholes or inconsistencies.

There is also an additional new board game called Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp included in the adventure.

1) AI: The Somnium Files

The latest entry from Spike Chunsoft is AI: The Somnium Files. It is set in sci-fi Tokyo and follows Detective Kaname Date, who investigates serial killings. He does this by entering suspects' memories to extract information to help solve the murders. He has the additional help of Aiba, an AI built into his eye.

The narrative follows a branching path which can be followed with the help of a flow chart mechanic. Players can talk to NPCs and solve puzzles within realities called Somnium. This is done by instructing Aiba to interact with the environmental objects to investigate and come to a conclusion. The oddball cast of characters also helps liven up the serious tone of gameplay.

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - nirvanA Initiative's game system consists of two parts, "Investigation" and "Somnium".

The upcoming sequel is set to launch in June 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

