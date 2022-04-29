5 best anime games to buy from Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale on Steam (April 27-May 9)

The popularity of anime shows isn't dying out anytime soon. Video games have too have embraced numerous iconic shows and mangas from the Japanese industry, such as Dragon Ball and Naruto. The recent Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale on Steam has some enticing offers for players.

These include straight-up adaptations of big name manga/shows, and original game releases. They vary across genres too, from hack & slash games to turn-based titles, and anime fans might want to check them out.

Here are 5 great anime games to buy during Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale on Steam

5) Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

Originally released on the PS1, the underrated Monster Rancher games are often compared to Nintendo's Pokemon titles. But in reality, they're as different as night and day. The series sees the player aiming to become the best monster tamer. As a unique perk, the games are also known to use music CDs to summon unique monsters.

These monsters can be raised and then pitted against each other in arenas. This DX version is the remastered ports of the first two games. Since players can no longer use CDs in today's era, the developers have included a random assortment of in-game music to use. The series also had a kid-friendly anime show that first aired in in Japan between 1999-2000.

4) Fairy Tail (2020)

While there have been several games in the iconic magical adventures of Natsu and Lucy, none have come as close as the 2020 entry by GUST. Known simply as Fairy Tail, it is a turn-based RPG that follows events of the manga/anime. Players control various Fairy Tail members and strive to restore their guild to glory.

The gameplay follows a traditional JRPG loop with overworld exploration and combat encounters. Battles are comparable to something like Dragon Quest, with a similar party system. Players defeat enemies and earn EXP to level up as well as gain new abilities and skills. It is important to note that this is not a 1:1 adaptation, and does not start from the beginning. So, newcomers to the franchise beware. It covers several popular arcs like the Grand Magic Games and Tarataros.

3) Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

Koei Tecmo is known for its Warriors games, so it was only a mater of time before they picked up manga/anime IPs too, and one of them is Berserk from the legendary Kentaro Miura. Band of the Hawk is based on and expands upon the Golden Age Arc. Fans mainly control the protagonist Guts and face off against hordes of enemies waiting to be sliced up.

The combat is flashy and gory as expected, and retains the dark gritty tone the series is known for. It is certainly a treat for Berserk fans as they get to perform devastating moves against a lineup of monsters. There's a Free mode as well, that lets you play as any of the other included characters, while an arena mode tests the player's skills.

2) Blue Reflections: Second Light

A sequel to both the original Blue Reflections and the Blue Reflection Ray anime spin-off, Second Light improves on the first's shortcomings. It is a school sim with turn-based combat. A group of students mysteriously wake up in a new world with a high school surrounded by water.

The protagonist Ao Hoshizaki must team up with the three other girls to get to the bottom of things. This new world is also filled with monsters, and the girls must use magical powers to beat them. The team also ventures into Heartscapes - dungeons that are manifestations of each girl's memories. But outside of battle, players can talk to other girls, craft items with collected resources and engage in activities.

1) Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

One of the most popular anime and manga shows of all time, Hajime Isayama's Titan slaying adventure arrived on PC and consoles in the form of two Attack of Titan (AOT) games. As the second game covers all three seasons of the anime, it makes buying the first game redundant (which focuses only on the first season). Here, players create custom characters and relive iconic moments from the series.

Players will fluidly traverse around the ring-walled city with their 3DM gear and take down giant Titans with their sharp blades. Note that the third anime season is also covered but it is in the form of DLC called Final Battle - included in the Final Battle bundle. All in all, it's a great pickup for fans of AOT and anime in general.

