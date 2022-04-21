Does Dragon Quest Builders 2 have multiplayer? How to unlock, crossplay details, and more

Since its release in 2018, Dragon Quest Builders 2 has seen quite a bit of success and stands as a worthy competitor in its genre. Published by Square Enix, the game may seem familiar to fans of Minecraft. The action-adventure/sandbox game offers players the opportunity to play however they want. Moreover, players can easily play with friends as the game has multiplayer capabilities.

Dargon Quest Builders 2 is a change from the more streamlined games of the series. Unlike these, Builders 2 is a sandbox with a core objective that differs from the main series. The game's multiplayer mode allows users to play together with their friends. However, the mode is not as easily found as other video games. Here's how to unlock multiplayer in the game.

It will take some time to unlock Dragon Quest Builders 2's multiplayer mode

While players will be able to enjoy the multiplayer mode, it takes some time and requires some missions to be completed as a prerequisite.

Players must complete Lulu's Demands and the Furrowfield storyline before returning to the Isle of Awakening to unlock the multiplayer mode in Dragon Quest Builders 2. Cumulatively, all the tasks will take a significant amount of time as there's a lot of farming involved.

It's also important for all players in the party to have completed these quests independently. If one player in the group hasn't completed the tasks, the multiplayer session can't be set up.

While Dragon Quest Builders 2 has multiplayer, it's quite limited in nature. The main quests can't be completed in co-op mode. The only available areas are the Explorer's Shore and the Isle of Awakening, where players can build and explore together.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is available on multiple consoles and PCs. It was originally released on Nintendo Switch and the PS4 before arriving on PC and Xbox One. While the game is multi-platform, it does not support crossplay. Multiplayer is only accessible between two players if they're playing on the same platform.

Interestingly, unlike many other video games, the game doesn't have a split-screen co-op mode. The only way to access multiplayer is to play on an individual system on a matching platform across the internet.

While the limited co-op is disappointing for most users, unfortunately, there are no plans to expand it or introduce crossplay as of now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi