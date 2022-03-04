How many types will there be in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The ninth generation of the Pokemon franchise is finally here and has opened with the reveal of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. This announcement came on February 27, 2022 at the tail end of the Pokemon Day Pokemon Direct and came as a surprise to many players.

So far, the design of the region, the Starter Pokemon, and some of the returning Pokemon have been revealed to players. This information has helped players piece together some of the mysteries surrounding these games, but one of the burning questions that remains unanswered is: Will there be a new type?

Since the franchise's launch on the Nintendo Gameboy back in 1995, only three new types have been added: Steel, Dark, and Fairy. Steel and Dark came in the second generation, while Fairy was introduced in the sixth generation. The addition of a new type may very well take the current type chart and completely turn it on its head.

Currently confirmed types coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All of the current types in the Pokemon franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company/Pocket Tactics)

Though the reveal trailer only showed a small portion of what the game has to offer, there are two different theories for determining how many types will be present in the new Pokemon games. In the trailer, Pokemon from only 12 of the current 18 types in the franchise were revealed.

While Swablu evolves into Altaria, a Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon, it is unconfirmed if Swablu will have a region-exclusive and thus, the Dragon typing is unconfirmed for a return to the new games. That is, if players choose to believe this method of information.

In the reveal trailer, a ring of different colors and symbols were shown in the center of a city. Each segment in this ring appears to coincide with a typing in the franchise. Although a clear angle of the ring has not been shown, it can be inferred that by complete display of the typings, all 18 types will be present.

It is highly unlikely that Game Freak will remove any types from their titles. Not only will removing a type from the game remove a catalog of some fan favorite Pokemon, it will also make the type chart of the game entirely lopsided, leading to one type of Pokemon being overpowered which will harm the competitive scene.

While all 18 types will most likely be returning to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a new typing has not been confirmed nor denied by Game Freak. Fans have been throwing around the concept of a Sound typing for a long time. Though Game Freak has not shown any signs of interest in this concept, it has not stopped players from hoping either.

Players anxious about their favorite typing of Pokemon making the cut for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should have nothing to worry about. As far as we can tell, currently, all 18 different types of Pokemon will be present in the upcoming titles. However, players should keep their ears to the ground for a new type.

