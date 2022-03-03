All "Welcome to Alola" Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO

Pokemon originating from the Alola region have finally come to Pokemon GO in the new Season of Alola event. Continuing with the trend set by Niantic after the Season of Mischief and the Season of Heritage, new events, Pokemon, and tasks have come to Pokemon GO.

The entirety of the seventh generation was one of Game Freak's most experimental times for the franchise as it brought many changes. The games that occur in Alola have a lot of new features that have become series staples like regional variants of certain Pokemon.

Along with the first wave of Alolan Pokemon comes the new "Welcome to Alola" Field Research. This short laundry list of objects players can complete can offer the player some neat rewards as well as give them a chance to walk around and see some of the new Pokemon Niantic has implemented into the mobile game.

Pokemon GO's "Welcome to Alola": Objectives and Rewards

Lycanroc is one of the new Pokemon added that players can find by evolving their Rockruff (Image via Niantic)

The first objective that players may encounter on their Field Research list during the "Welcome to Alola" event is: "Catch 7 Pokemon". This is one of the easiest tasks that can be given by far due to this being the main form of gameplay in Pokemon GO. This task rewards the player by giving either Pokeballs or Great Balls to the player.

The next objective for players to complete is: "Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon". This comes in second place for being one of the easiest objectives to complete in Pokemon GO as players use berries to help them catch any Pokemon they encounter anyways. Completing this rewards the player with 7 Ultra Balls.

The final Field Research task players may encounter during this event is: "Walk 1 Kilometer". This is an objective most players complete by accident, as it ties in so well to Pokemon GO's core gameplay loop of walking around to catch Pokemon. This task rewards players with a chance to catch Pikipek or Yungoos.

While the final research task rewards players with a chance encounter with Pikipek or Yungoos, most players will be hoping to find Yungoos. This is because Yungoos is one of the two Pokemon added in the first wave of Alola-native Pokemon to the game that can appear in their shiny variant.

Rockruff can also appear in its shiny variant and can only be encountered through Raid Battles or by hatching it out of eggs. It is unconfirmed when the remaining shiny variants will be added to Pokemon GO, but it can be inferred that it will be after the remaining Alolan Pokemon are added to the game.

While it is refreshing to see new rewards for Field Research tasks, these daily objectives never prove to be too hard for most players. These tasks can be a great way for players to farm for more valuable Pokeballs or even earn a chance at catching one of the newest Shiny Pokemon to be added to the game.

