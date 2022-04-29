5 best action games to buy from Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale on Steam (April 27-May 9)

Japanese developer and publisher Koei Tecmo is renowned for a lot of things. They are the creators of many iconic gaming franchises. These range from older ones like Fatal Frame and Ninja Gaiden to newer hits like Nioh.

The company has a big sale on Steam, with discounts across many games. Given the number of IPs the publisher possesses, it can be hard to handpick which games to check out. Let's take a look at action games, a genre they excel in.

Top 5 action games to buy from Koei Tecmo's publisher sale

5) Toukiden 2 (60% off)

Do you love Monster Hunter? Then Toukiden 2 is right up your alley. The 2016 action game takes more than a few pages from Capcom's iconic Monster Hunter series. That is to say, this is a clone. In Toukiden 2, players control a Slayer who must put an end to the demonic invasion in the realm.

Akin to Capcom's monster-slaying series, players will don weapons of their choice and explore open areas for Japanese mythos-inspired demons. These can range from dwarf-sized imps to massive onis. There's also a device called Demon Hand that allows grappling onto foes, a far simpler version of the Wirebug mechanic from the recent Monster Hunter Rise.

4) Samurai Warriors 5 (35% off)

Koei Tecmo's Warriors action games have seen many spin-offs, and the Samurai series is one of them. Inspired by real-world Japanese history, it takes place in the Sengoku period. The visuals are very reminiscent of traditional watercolor paintings.

The campaign focuses on two characters: Oda Nobunaga and Akechi Mitsuhide. Players control Japanese historical figures against hundreds of enemies on the battlefield. Due to being a reimagining, the game streamlines a lot of elements from previous games, like a smaller roster. However, each character still has unique moves and magic to bring the opposing forces to their knees.

3) Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition (60% off)

Often considered one of the best mainline entries, Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition is the biggest game in Koei Tecmo's hack & slash series yet. It features a jaw-dropping 82 characters across the Romance of the Three Kingdoms setting. There are different timelines to follow and participate in, and while the game is not as visually pleasing as other games, the amount of content makes it worth it.

There are many different modes to engage in (like Free mode allowing you to play as any character in the lineup). Players will again use over-the-top moves and take down foes across the Chinese empire. With the wealth of content at players' fingertips, this should be the first game in the series a Warriors newbie starts with.

2) Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (25% off)

Last year, Koei Tecmo announced the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for PC and consoles. It is the definitive Ninja Gaiden experience, including three of the best 3D Ninja Gaiden games. The bundle includes:

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge.

Sigma is an enhanced version of Ninja Gaiden released in 2004 for the original Xbox and follows Ninja Ryu Hayabusa in a Heian period-inspired setting. Much to fans' disappointment, the developers did not include the Black version. Sigma 2 is a remaster of Ninja Gaiden 2, released in 2008 for Xbox 360. The third and latest main entry came in 2012 for PS3 and 360, followed by a Wii U port.

All three are challenging action games where Ryu will explore varied environments and take down strong enemies with his katana. The gameplay, especially in the first two games, is very punishing and needs some getting used to. Fans of Soulslikes may just enjoy the masochistic vibes of this one.

1) Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition (35% off)

The original Nioh is a masterpiece in combat design, but Koei Tecmo managed to improve that further. Taking place both before and after the 2017 action game, Nioh 2 is a grander sequel featuring a custom character. It follows the same Souls-inspired formula but with a much greater level of challenge that can borderline feel like trolling.

Team NINJA @TeamNINJAStudio



Preorder -

#Nioh2CE #Steam #PC Nioh 2 The Complete Edition brings the base game plus all the DLC expansions to PC! Slay several yokai in the Nioh 2 story then prepare for "The Tengu's Disciple", "Darkness In the Captial" and "The First Samurai".Preorder - teamninja-studio.com/nioh2/ Nioh 2 The Complete Edition brings the base game plus all the DLC expansions to PC! Slay several yokai in the Nioh 2 story then prepare for "The Tengu's Disciple", "Darkness In the Captial" and "The First Samurai".Preorder - teamninja-studio.com/nioh2/#Nioh2CE #Steam #PC https://t.co/f85XV3F3fd

While retaining most of the original's gameplay formula, Nioh 2's combat is somehow even faster than the original. It introduces many new mechanics for players to toy with, like the equippable yokai abilities, which are similar to the soul-absorbing mechanic in Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. The bosses, too, are bigger and badder and will require good prep and a strong will to face.

The Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale began on April 27 and will end on May 9, 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu