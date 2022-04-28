"Starfield gameplay, please!": Fans hold hope for the upcoming RPG as Xbox showcase is announced

Microsoft recently announced a brand new Xbox event to highlight their games in development. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, as the name would suggest, will focus on games from the Maryland-based developer. The renowned game studio has a number of anticipated AAA titles in development.
These include The Elder Scrolls VI and their newest IP, Starfield. The latter is their first original IP in over twenty years, so fans are understandably hyped. Given the nature of the upcoming event, there is a high chance that fans will get their first look at the upcoming sci-fi action RPG.
Fans are holding out for debut gameplay of Xbox's Starfield
Given the legacy of the studio as well as their IPs, fans have high hopes. Bethesda have certainly found themselves in a pinch a handful of times with fiascos such as Fallout 76.
However, with the success of past games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim seeing universal acclaim, fans wish to see another heavy-hitter. Especially one that would go down as the all-time greats.
Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their eagerness:
Some fans are also wondering what the show will unveil besides the Bethesda RPG. Some are interested in more news about Xbox games in development, such as the next Fable and Redfall among others. Another RPG from the green team, Obsidian's Avowed could also be featured.
On a related note, recent rumors have suggested that the game could be in trouble. In a nutshell, they highlighted issues with ship handling, with the leaker citing the flight as "terrible." Here's hoping that they're unproven and that Starfield's launch faces no problems.
What is Starfield about?
Besides the small teasers and occasional art drips from the game's official social media, not much is known. It takes place in The Settled Systems, an area outside of the Solar System, one that is 50 light-years away. Humanity has worked hard to reach this point, fighting numerous battles.
The game takes place 20 years after the Colony Wars that engaged between two factions: the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. The aftermath is an uneasy alliance between several groups that just might threaten to tip. As is the norm with Bethesda RPGs, the player character will be fully customizable.
It should be easy to gather that players will be able to navigate space with a ship and planets on foot. The developers have said that the game will take after technology with real-life roots in modern science. Furthermore, they promise to put player freedom and choice above all else in this upcoming game.
Starfield is set for release on PC and Xbox Series X|S.
With the announcement of E3 2022's cancelation, more devs seem to be hosting their own shows.