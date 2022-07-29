Digimon Survive story guide: How long does it take to beat the game?

With Digimon Survive finally dropping on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Microsoft Windows across the world on July 29, fans are having a great time trying the latest RPG (role-playing game) from Bandai Namco.

The title combines the "visual novel storytelling" with a role-playing style of gameplay, thereby evoking a sense of nostalgia among long-time veterans of the Digimon game as well as fans of the manga and anime.

Players will get to experience a very wholesome narrative in the title, which has led many in the community to wonder just how long the game really is.

As a monster-collecting RPG, the title comes with a significant amount of side quests and XP to grind that can extend the total time taken to complete the title significantly.

However, this guide will primarily talk about how extensive the narrative is in Digimon Survive and the least amount of time that a player can expect to finish the story.

Just how long is Digimon Survive?

With the game just dropping a couple of hours ago, it’s very hard to ascertain the exact playtime that one requires to complete the game. However, Kazumasa Habu, the producer of Digimon Survive, has stated that the game requires around 40 hours to complete.

This information was provided in an interview with Gematsu, where Kazumasa also added:

“It may vary depending on the level of difficulty and the use of the fast-forward function of the text. It will take about 80 to 100 hours to complete all routes including challenging elements and end content.”

Akin to some of the previous Digimon games, players will be allowed to go for multiple routes when trying to complete the game. Digimon Survive, in particular, will have three distinct routes that players can opt in to as they progress through the narrative.

Hence, the 40 hours apply primarily to just the core narrative; however, the game comes with a significant amount of grindable content as well, and completing all three routes will require around 100 at the very least.

Unlike some of the previous games like Digimon Cyber Sleuth, Survive plays out a lot like a visual novel, where players are able to make choices as they progress, which in turn will determine the relationship that they will have with some of the key NPCs in the title.

This is the reason why Digimon Survive feels more like a move than a game. Moreover, it's paced much slower than one might expect.

That said, by making use of the difficulty settings, players will be able to breeze through the game by setting the combat to Very Easy. While it might not be a very enjoyable experience for RPG veterans, those who are just playing it for the story will have a much better time experiencing the game.

