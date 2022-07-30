Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Dokugomon

Digimon Survive features a robust selection of monsters for players to befriend and recruit to their team to use against the various enemies and bosses in the game. Each monster in Digimon Survive features a unique and exciting design with varying personality and character traits, which help distinguish them from others.

More info: It's great seeing old friends and meeting new ones! #DIGIMONSURVIVE will bring Takuma Momozuka, Agumon, and his friends to life with your choices, world exploration, and more!More info: spr.ly/6019Kc2RW It's great seeing old friends and meeting new ones!💕#DIGIMONSURVIVE will bring Takuma Momozuka, Agumon, and his friends to life with your choices, world exploration, and more!More info: spr.ly/6019Kc2RW https://t.co/0mFlpTnzEb

Players can find and befriend these digital monsters using them during the various combat scenarios in the game. Digimon Survive even allows players to befriend and recruit the bosses in their team after defeating them in battle.

Befriending the monsters is a fairly straightforward process, which for the most part, remains the same for most common monsters in the game. However, some unique monsters like the bosses are an exception.

#RoadToSurvive Digimon Survive blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements!From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system.Pre-order today! spr.ly/6012zleRQ Digimon Survive blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements!From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system. ⬇️⬇️⬇️Pre-order today! spr.ly/6012zleRQ #RoadToSurvive https://t.co/6HHk8Ggbca

One digital monster is Dokugomon, which features a rather complex befriending process and has a low chance of agreeing to become friends. The following is a guide on how to befriend Dokugomon and where to find the monster in Digimon Survive.

Digimon Survive is a visual novel/tactical role-playing game with survival elements developed by Hyde

Dokugomon is a fairly powerful digital monster that makes it an excellent addition to players' teams, especially in the early stages of the game, which can later evolve into much more powerful forms through Digivolution.

Eric T. @qbnoyouko I will say, Dokugumon was a formidable enemy. It handled three Champions and it took an Ultimate to take it down once and for all. I will say, Dokugumon was a formidable enemy. It handled three Champions and it took an Ultimate to take it down once and for all. https://t.co/npo4FvyjAe

Much like Numemon, befriending Dokugomon is tricky as players must respond to the monster's statements through actions and gestures instead of words. The spider-like digital monster is the first main story the boss players will encounter in the game. The tarantula spider-like appearance of the monster is fairly intimidating.

Players must earn at least three points to befriend the monster, with two points awarded for every correct response or gesture. Dokugomon, in keeping with its aggressive and steadfast nature, respects bravery and strength but dislikes weakness or those who easily give up.

Thus, players should pick the most appropriate response to the monster's statements that reflect determination and bravery.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Learn how the Karma system and your choices affect the story when it launches July 29: Your Digimon (digital monster) is a reflection of your heart in Digimon Survive 🧡Learn how the Karma system and your choices affect the story when it launches July 29: play.st/3J3DyRG Your Digimon (digital monster) is a reflection of your heart in Digimon Survive 🧡Learn how the Karma system and your choices affect the story when it launches July 29: play.st/3J3DyRG https://t.co/OLAvslFDPz

The following is a handy guide for all the conversation points and the appropriate response that players should use to befriend Dokugomon successfully:

Monster has taken a threatening stance: Glare at him.

Me... eat you... okay?: Try it if you dare!

The monster looks away as if bored: Throw something.

The monster seems perplexed by the sight of a human: Strut around.

The monster thrashes about on the spot: Stare coldly at him.

The monster appears to be pleading hungrily: Give him candy.

Human... no good!: Sorry to bother you.

Where to find Dokugomon

Players first encounter Dokugomon in the game during the final part of the first chapter, where the monster serves as the final boss of the chapter. Defeating him allows players to befriend him in the "Free Battle" mode of the game, which is unlocked in the early parts of Chapter 3.

Players can also get the monster early with Digivolving Gotsumon, which consumes Mature Enlightenment Slabs. However, it is highly recommended that players get the money from the Free Battle mode instead of evolving Gotsumon, as the materials required to Digivolve monsters are scarce early on in the game.

Digimon Survive is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows PC.

