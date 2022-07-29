Digimon Survive monster guide: Where to find Numemon and how to befriend it

Like any other game in the franchise, Digimon Survive offers players a lot of variety when it comes to the Digimon that they will be able to befriend. All the digital monsters have their own unique personality, traits, and abilities that set them apart.

While the Digimons themselves might boast a different personality, the way to befriend each of them is more or less the same; however, there are exceptions.

One of the Digimons that players will be able to befriend very early on in the game is Numemon, which is a Mollusk digital monster that can evolve into an incredibly powerful being as players progress through the game.

Numemon is one of the Digimons who has a rather different befriending process than some of the other early game monsters that players will come across.

Today’s guide will therefore deal with how players will be able to not just find Numemon but even befriend it in Digimon Survive.

Where to find Numemon in Digimon Survive

In Digimon Survive, players will be able to find Numemon in the same place where they will be able to encounter both Gazimon and Biyomon, which is the Free Bat area in part 2. However, Numemon is significantly rarer than the other two, and players should not expect to encounter it right away.

Moreover, while it’s not yet proven, there has been a fair amount of speculation amongst community members that Numemon will only appear during a “Free Action!” section. There is no concrete proof on the matter, but for now, players have been able to encounter it more often when this particular condition is met.

Hence, Digimon Survive fans are advised to keep an out during this time while checking up on their friends.

Befriending Numemon in Digimon Survive

After encountering a Numemon in Digimon Survive, players will need to interact with the Digimon and respond to it with action rather than words. When starting the interaction with it, players will need to respond to three different actions, where two points will be awarded for the best possible response.

Players who are able to score three points during the exchange will have the option of adding the Digimon to become their friend by the end of the exchange.

The list below shows some of the favorable actions that players should opt for when selecting their responses for Numemon:

The monster shakes his head as he starts to leave: Speak kindly to him

The monster just stands there: Gesture

The monster is trying to say something: Give it some food

The monster is staring in fascinated confusion: Stare right back

The monster bends forward, scowling at you: Mimic his posture

The monster seems interested in what the humans are saying: Talk to him slowly

The monster looks warily in this direction: Prepare to fight

Numemon is one of the more unique Digimons in the digital monster universe, and while its crazy eyes and hanging tongue might make it seem hostile at first, it’s mannerisms are all due to its curiosity towards humans.

