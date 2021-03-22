The comparisons between Pokemon and Digimon has divided fans ever since the latter was first introduced.

Digimon and Pokemon are extremely similar. They are also extremely different. Both franchises have their own set of die-hard fans who won't hesitate to stand up for their favorite.

It is quite obvious that Pokemon has become much more successful than Digimon ever has or will. There is clearly a reason behind that. Pokemon came first and did plenty of things better than its counterpart.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 reasons why Pokemon is better than Digimon

#5 - Family friendly

This isn't to say Digimon is a hardcore adult-only series. It often touches on darker topics and more "grown-up" themes. Pokemon has its share of those as well, but overall, it is much more family-friendly.

It is extremely accessible to children, and that is what makes parents happy. Something that everyone can enjoy is always going to be much more popular.

#4 - Catch 'Em All

A lot of people are collectors at heart. In Digimon, each character only has one monster at their disposal. This can make for great connections and friendships, but Pokemon's decision to let trainers "Catch 'Em All" was the right move.

In the series and the games, trainers can have as many creatures as their PC Box will hold, allowing fans to enjoy some variety.

#3 - Other media

Digimon was often more fun to watch than Pokemon. Pokemon moved on to different forms of media, however. Yes, Digimon had games and movies, but it couldn't compare to eight generations of games and over 20 movies. Pokemon became a media franchise and ran with it.

#2 - Names

Pokemon names are infinitely better than Digimon names. It made the series feel more creative and thoughtful. Nearly every Digimon has "mon" in their name somewhere.

While the "mon" name was the niche Digimon aimed for, it was a little lazy. Great names like Charizard, Rayquaza, and Lucario make each creature feel more personal.

#1 - It Came First

The fact that Pokemon came before Digimon is one of the main reasons it is better. Digimon basically never stood a chance. Even if the creators had never heard of Pokemon, it was always going to be seen as a clone of the series.

Pokemon had plenty of time to become the juggernaut it is prior to Digimon entering the scene. That gave it the leg up.