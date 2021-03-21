Being the first generation of Shiny Pokemon that fans were introduced to, it is easy to say that Generation I Shinies really stand out and always will.

Shiny Pokemon have always been fan favorites due to their rarity and the rigor & determination it takes a trainer to catch one. Players feel like a complete top trainer as soon as they catch their first shiny Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 Shiny Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Mew

Image via The Pokemon Company

When it comes to doing what needs to be done by just existing, Shiny Mew does that with no problem.

Some Shiny Pokemon need to have stylistic choices added and even more added flair just to do what Shiny Mew does easily. It’s just blue. That is literally all Shiny Mew has to offer, but from such a legendary Pokemon in the first place, that is all we need.

Introduced in Generation I, Mew is a Psychic-type Mythical Pokemon. Mew is labeled the “New Species Pokemon.” With a base stat of 600 to match that dazzling blue color, it is obvious why Mew made this list.

#4 - Venusaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

Venusaur is clearly one of the best-designed Shinies of the Generation I Pokemon shinies. Venusaur truly looks shiny. With a vibrant green color to really give the player a special view at this Grass and Poison Pokemon, it also has the strength to match its stellar appearance. Venusaur’s leaves also go from a lush pink to a bright yellow.

Venusaur, also known as the Seed Pokemon, is a Generation I Pokemon that is loved by most. This dual-type Grass and Poison-type Pokemon is very strong with a base stat of 525.

#3 - Charizard

Image via Pinterest

Is that Dracula? Oh no, that’s a shiny Charizard! With a menacing black and red design, the shiny Charizard was a consideration for this list without a second thought. Charizard itself has a base stat of 534, with a great Special Attack stat of 109.

In Generation II, Shiny Charizard undergoes a design makeover going from menacing black and red to a royal-looking Purple and Green. Shiny Charizards’ colors may have changed over the years but no matter what they are, Charizard is loved!

#2 - Dragonite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dragonite is a Dragon and Flying-type Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon. Dragonite itself has an odd evolutionary family by going from what looks like a water and dragon type Pokemon to a fully Dragon-type Pokemon, but looks are truly deceiving because the whole Dratini evolutionary family is all Dragon-type!

Dragonite has an impeccable base stat of 600, making it a powerful Pokemon and great for battle. Couple that with the dazzling look of this Purple and Green Shiny, and you’ve got yourself a main Pokemon buddy for sure.

#1 - Red Gyrados

Image via The Pokemon Company

If a Pokemon player hasn’t heard of the Red Gyarados, are they really a Pokemon fan? The Red Gyarados is probably the most popular Shiny Pokemon throughout the whole series. The Shiny Gyarados isn’t even referred to as a “Shiny Gyarados” most times, people just say Red Gyarados, and it’s automatically known what it means.

The fanfare behind this elusive Pokemon is well deserved. Gyrados itself is a Water and Flying-type introduced in Generation I. Gyarados has a base stat of 540 along with worthy Pokemon like Milotic, Snorlax, and Magmortar.

