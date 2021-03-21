5 Poison-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

Poison-type Pokemon and moves have existed since the initial release of the Pokemon games.

While having some incredibly strong moves, some just seem to be a waste of trainers’ time. No matter what generation game players are playing, there is a great chance they will end up with a Poison-type Pokemon on their team.

In this guide, trainers can learn which Poison-type moves to avoid.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five Poison-type moves that players should avoid in Pokemon

#5 - Acid Armor

Image via Game Freak

Introduced in Generation I, Acid Armor is a Poison-type move that causes no damage to opponents. It has no offensive use and simply raises the user’s defense. But if trainers are mostly offensive strategists, then Acid Armor isn’t the move for them.

Initially, Acid Armor came with a PP of 20 (maximum of 32), meaning it can only be used that many times. In Generation IV, this was changed from 20 to 40.

In Generation I, Acid Armor would cause the user’s sprite to go invisible until it either fainted or switched out. Ironically, being the coolest part about the move, this feature was removed in later generations.

#4 - Gastro Acid

Image via Game Freak

Gastro Acid is a Poison-type move introduced in Generation IV. When using it, the user throws up its stomach acids onto the target. Instead of causing physical damage or even a status change, all this move does is eliminate whatever ability the opposing Pokemon has.

This arguably useless move has an accuracy of 100% and a PP of 10 (with a max of 16). Gastro Acid only suppresses the target’s ability while it is in battle; the ability returns once the battle is over.

#3 - Poison Sting

Image via The Pokemon Company

Winning the award for the lowest base power of all Poison-type moves is easily Poison Sting. With a whopping base power of 15, it is no surprise that it made this list.

Introduced in Generation I, this damage-dealing Poison-type move is commonly used by beginners in their Pokemon journey. In Generation I, Poison Sting would cause damage and have a 20% chance of poisoning its target. In Generation II, this chance went up to 30%, but its base power did not change at all.

With a 100% accuracy and a PP of 35 (maximum is 56), Poison Sting may seem like a great move, but depending on the user's level and its strength, it may ultimately be a waste.

#2 - Corrosive Gas

Image via Game Freak

Introduced in Generation VIII, Corrosive Gas is a Poison-type move that deals no damage to its opponent. It is used to render the target Pokemon’s held item unusable for the rest of the battle.

This stays in effect even if the Pokemon is switched out. Corrosive Gas cannot be used to melt items away from Pokemon with the ability “Sticky Hold.”

With a PP of 40 (max is 64) and an accuracy of 100%, players would think this move would be of use, but it is rarely a go-to move.

#1 - Belch

Image via Game Freak

Another move could be replaced with something actually useful. Introduced in Generation VI, Belch is a Special category, damage-dealing move that would be all well and good, but it can only be used if the user has previously eaten a berry.

Sounds easy enough, feed the Pokemon a berry before battles, right? Wrong. The Pokemon has to have eaten the berry while in the current battle. Belch has a PP of 10 with a possible max of 18. It also has a power of 120 and an accuracy of 90%, so when the move is usable, it’s excellent. Unfortunately, most times, it just is not the best option for a heated battle. Belch is tied with the move “Gunk Shot” for the highest base power of all Poison-type moves.