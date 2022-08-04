What is the name of the region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

A new Pokemon Presents video was released on August 3, providing players with many more details about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. One of the most exciting revelations in the video is the name of the new region.

The latest region in the main line of Pokemon video games is called Paldea, a land filled with lakes, peaks, mountain ranges and wastelands.

The region was unveiled at the start of the Pokemon Presents video, which also highlighted gameplay mechanics and leak confirmations.

What are the other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features revealed in the Pokemon Presents video?

The Paldea region will be a vast location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The Pokemon Presents video began with what appears to be a professor telling a group of school-aged children to prepare for a treasure hunt. There will be three stories that players can explore in the treasure hunt, which is an independent study project of sorts.

Trainers were then introduced to the landscape of Paldea, the Pokemon found in the region, and how the upcoming titles will build upon the open-world feel that came with Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

A desert, open meadows, futuristic cities and older-looking towns were all showcased in the video. Several fan-favorite Pokemon were seen roaming the region along with a couple of new creatures and regional forms.

Preorders for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now via participating retailers and the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch devices. It won't be long before trainers can venture across Paldea as the games will be released on November 18, 2022.

What is new in the Paldea region?

Legendary Pokemon can be ridden on the ground, in the air and over water (Image via Game Freak)

There have been eight regions across the main series of Pokemon games. Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the ninth region, taking after Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh (formerly known as Hisui), Unova, Kalos, Alola and Galar.

While the basic premise of Pokemon will return, the Paldea region will also bring new features, Pokemon, regional forms and locations. Trainers can expect the following additions and features in the games:

Two new Legendary Pokemon that double as rideable mounts.

New outdoor Pokemon centers.

A new Terastal gimmick that crystalizes Pokemon in battle.

A new Wooper regional form.

Three different stories that can be experienced in any order trainers would like to play them.

More information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sure to be revealed as the release date inches closer. Until then, this Pokemon Presents video should be enough to keep trainers happy.

