Ranking each Legendary Pokemon in Hoenn

The Hoenn region introduced Generation III of the Pokemon franchise - a generation that incorporated eight new Legendary Pocket Monsters.

The types of these Legendary mons varied quite a bit, adding even more excitement for fans to try their luck at catching them. Although an abundance of new Legendaries is always welcomed by Pokemon fans, some of the ultra rare mons introduced in Hoenn turned out to be more popular than others.

The following are all eight Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region ranked according to popularity, prowess, and appearance.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Ranking each Legendary Pokemon from Hoenn

#8 - Regice

Regice in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice is in fact a Legendary Pokemon from Hoenn, though judging by its appearance, one would have a hard time telling.

Since Regice, Registeel, and Regirock all have the same base stat total, they'll be ranked mainly by their design and popularity. Sadly for Regice, this put the Legendary at the bottom of the list, as it looks like it should merely be a regular Pokemon.

#7 - Registeel

Registeel in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Registeel is another member of the group known as the Legendary Titans. Unfortunately for Registeel, it just barely manages to beat its counterpart Regice in a competition of looks.

This Pokemon certainly isn't close to being the most-loved Legendary from Hoenn, though at least it looks a tad more menacing than Regice.

#6 - Regirock

Regirock in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Regirock may not be the best Legendary Titan member, it is better than any other members of the group that were introduced in the Hoenn region.

Regirock's design truly embodies what a fan expects to see when they gaze upon a Rock-type Legendary. While its base stat total is the same as Regice and Registeel, it makes for a much more formidable Pokemon when it comes to defensive categories.

#5 - Latias

Latias in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to the fifth and fourth place rankings of Legendary Pokemon from Hoenn, the two are extremely interchangeable. That's not really unexpected, as the two Pokemon in these positions are so similar that their names only differ by a single letter.

Latias is a Dragon/Psychic-type Legendary, and ultimately, the reason for it ranking below its counterpart comes down to the various pokedex entries for the two Pokemon. According to the information provided by the pokedex, Latias is most well-known for its invisibility powers and altering its appearance.

#4 - Latios

Latios in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Other than having a preference for the color blue over red on a Pokemon's design, there isn't much that sets Latios above Latias in the eyes of a trainer.

Thus one can only look into the data provided by the pokedex to determine why Latios is slightly better than its counterpart. Pokedex entries for this Psychic/Dragon-type Legendary inform one that it can fly faster than a jet plane and that it's very emotionally intelligent.

#3 - Kyogre

Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kyogre, yet another of the eight Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region, earns spot number three on this list for being an absolute beast of a Water-type Pokemon.

While its design isn't the most magnificent, it does manage to still look pretty cool, and it also has the highest base stat total of any Pokemon on this list thus far. That includes a whopping 150 points in the Special Attack category. The beast only gets more powerful when it undergoes Primal Reversion and enters a new form.

#2 - Groudon

Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Groudon is a member of the Legendary Pokemon group known as the Weather Trio. While this Ground-type may have the same base stat total as its fellow member, Kyogre, it ultimately beats it on this list for two reasons.

For starters, its appearance is far more intimidating and well-designed than Kyogre. Secondly, when it enters its Primal Form, it gains the dual typing of Ground/Fire, while Kyogre remainssolelyy a Water-type even once it undergoes Primal Reversion.

#1 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While others on this list were far more debatable in where they deserved to be placed alongside their counterparts, the same cannot be said for Rayquaza.

Rayquaza blows every Legendary Pokemon from Hoenn out of the water when it comes to having the most amazing design. It also has a more important role in Pokemon lore, as it serves to end the great conflict that arises between Groudon and Kyogre.

The Dragon/Flying-type is also just the slightest bit stronger than the other members of the Weather Trio. In its Mega Evolution form, Rayquaza has a base stat total of 780.

