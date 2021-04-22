5 most popular Ground Pokemon in Hoenn

The selection of Ground-type Pokemon in the Hoenn region is decent.

This list includes any and all Ground-types that can be caught within the Hoenn region. This includes Generation I Pokemon like Ryhorn but doesn't include Pokemon like Wooper or Diglett since the latter two cannot be caught in Hoenn.

This list also focuses primarily on popularity, with power/usefulness as a strictly secondary focus only to support the Pokemon's popularity.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the most popular Ground Pokemon in Hoenn?

#5 - Geodude

Geodude (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Geodude is one of the most iconic Pokemon out there, despite its design being just a rock with arms and a face.

This Generation 1 Pokemon may not be one that many people end up using, but it's still a popular Pokemon that many players will defend to the death.

#4 - Phanpy

Phanpy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This tiny elephant Pokemon is much more well-known than even its evolution.

Most of its popularity likely stems from the anime, where it was featured as one of Ash's Pokemon. However, regardless of how its popularity came to be, fans can't get enough of the little trumpeter.

#3 - Flygon

Flygon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flygon is just a step down from being a Pseudo-Legendary, missing only 80 stat points from the 600 mark. It's even got the iconic Dragon-typing that 7 out of the 9 Pseudo-Legendaries have.

Even without those 80 extra stat points, Flygon can still hold its head up high. Solid attack and speed stats, a superb moveset, and a cool-looking design all give this Pokemon everything it needs to draw the attention of fans.

#2 - Groudon

Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The token Legendary of Pokemon Ruby is a titanic terror. When one thinks of Generation III and its games, Groudon is very likely to pop into one's head, along with Kyogre and Raquaza.

Even without the Primal form that makes it better in later generations, Groudon is still a menace. Drought is a dangerous ability, and as a Legendary, this Pokemon's stats are no joke.

#1 - Swampert

Swampert (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Groudon may garner a ton of popularity for being one of the faces of Generation III, Swampert earned its attention by being both a meme and a great Pokemon.

Swampert has a powerful typing with only one weakness, access to some of the most reliable damage moves in Generation II, and enough bulk and offense to make good use of said moves.