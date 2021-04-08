Dragon-type Pokemon are regarded as the most powerful and dangerous creatures in the franchise.

The first true Dragon-type that many fans came across was Dragonite. It was a very strong, but very friendly looking Pokemon. Since then, friendly looking Dragon-types have been few and far between.

The series went a different route, especially in the Hoenn region. The newly added Dragon-type Pokemon in Generation III were mostly large, intimidating monsters. They don't have the same demeanor and personality as Dragonite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Dragon Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Flygon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Flygon is a speedy Ground/Dragon-type with immunities to Electric and Ground. It also has a very solid 100 base Attack stat. It receives a Same Type Attack Bonus on some of the most powerful moves ever, like Earthquake and Dragon Claw.

Flygon is known as "The Desert Spirit" due to its wings making a singing type sound when it flies. It kicks up a sandstorm when they flap as well, capable of creating a desert wherever it goes.

#2 - Rayquaza

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rayquaza is a Dragon/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region. The game mascot of Emerald resembles a dragon more than a lot of other Dragon-types. This Legendary is one of the best.

It has one of the highest attack stats out of any Pokemon. It is the trio master of itself, Groudon, and Kyogre.

#1 - Salamence

Image via The Pokemon Company

Salamence is the strongest and scariest Dragon-type Pokemon to come out of the Hoenn region. Salamence's category is literally labeled the Dragon Pokemon. The typing fits it perfectly.

Salamence loves to fly. Its wings were formed by its prior evolution wishing it could fly and then a mutation taking place because of that wish. It only stops flying when it is tired and needs to sleep or to battle. With a base stat total of 600, battling is one of its specialties.