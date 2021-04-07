New Flying-type Pokemon are added to the franchise with every Generation, and it was no different with the trip to Hoenn.

Generation III and the Hoenn region saw yet another outstanding set of Pokemon games. It gave fans some incredible starters, immensely powerful Legendaries, and a brand new location to explore and love.

The Hoenn Pokedex saw the second most new creatures added to the series. A lot of them were Flying-types. Some of those Flying-types are still among the best, even as the series has reached Generation VIII.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Flying Pokemon from Hoenn

#5 - Ninjask

Ninjask follows the trend of Bug/Flying-type Pokemon. The big difference is its massive Speed stat. Its base Speed is 160. That is enough to make it a worthwhile partner. Ninjask has a 90 base Attack stat, too, making it pretty formidable in battle. It also triggers the appearance of Shedinja when Nincada evolves and there is an open slot in the party.

#4 - Pelipper

The evolution of Wingull isn't the best Pokemon, but it certainly has plenty of fans. Pelipper is only weak to Electric and Rock, giving it plenty of room to work with. In Generation III, it had a base stat total of 430 with Defense being the highest at 100. It is a very good setup defender, able to learn Rain Dance, Hail, Mist, and Water Sport.

#3 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza is the game mascot of Pokemon Emerald, the third entry from Generation III. It is a part of the weather trio with Kyogre and Groudon, also serving as the trio master. This Dragon/Flying-type is said to have lived for hundreds of millions of years in the ozone layer. With a massive base Attack and Special Attack of 150, it has some of the best attack stats in all of Pokemon.

#2 - Altaria

Altaria is another Dragon/Flying-type introduced in the Hoenn region. It is known as the Humming Pokemon, as it glides through the air singing and humming in a soprano voice. It has good defensive stats and can learn a wide variety of moves. With access to some of the best Dragon, Flying, Fire, Ice, Ground, and Normal-type moves, Altaris is a wonderful creature.

#1 - Salamence

Salamence is, again, a Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon. This one was granted Hoenn's pseudo-Legendary status, however. It is one of the toughest, roughest, meanest creatures in the entire franchise. It has a 600 base stat total, which matches the likes of Celebi, Landorus, and Metagross. Salamence is a brutal battler and one intimidating Pokemon.