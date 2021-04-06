Fire-type Pokemon are often overlooked in the Hoenn region.

There are only five families of Fire-type Pokemon in the Hoenn Pokedex, and only three of those five are new as of Generation III.

As such, this list is more of a ranking of all of Hoenn's Fire-types than a top 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the top 3 Fire Pokemon from Hoenn?

#3 - Torkoal

The volcanic turtle Torkoal is a defensive wall with a good ability, but not much else. Its speed stat is atrocious, and its other stats (besides defense) aren't much to look at either.

However, it can learn some fun moves like Explosion, Fire Blast, and Overheat. And with White Smoke as its ability, the opponent can never hope to undo any stat buffs that Torkoal undergoes, which means that Curse is even better than usual (especially since most Pokemon in existence will already out-speed Torkoal).

#2 - Camerupt

Camerupt is a Pokemon that is often overlooked. This is understandable since Camerupt's typing doesn't provide much apart from an immunity to Electric damage. The typing makes it weaker to the invasive presence of Hoenn's Water-type Pokemon.

While its offensive stats are wild, Camerupt's underwhelming defenses and awful speed often lead to it not getting to do much.

Having said that, with some serious work put in to raise speed (Choice Scarf held item, Baton Pass Agility, etc.) or with the acceptance that Camerupt will most likely only get to use one move before it goes down, this volcanic camel can be utterly terrifying on the battlefield.

With both of its offensive stats at over 100, Camerupt can make full use of its super-offensive Fire and Ground-typing to unleash razing Fire Blasts or shattering Earthquakes. It can even learn Explosion to guarantee that it goes out with a bang once the trainer knows that it's done for.

#1 - Blaziken

The Fire-type starter of Generation III is, by far, the best Fire-type Pokemon in the Hoenn region.

As the first Fire and FIghting-type starter, Blaziken set a high bar for its successors to live up to. Blaziken takes Camerupt's one positive - its threatening offensive stats - and raises it up even more while also having twice as much speed.

In addition, the Fighting-type gives Blaziken a solid amount of coverage and several resistances. With access to Swords Dance, its physical Fighting moves become absolutely devastating.