Fighting-type Pokemon were made to be intimidating; it's just in their nature.

While there are some Fighting-types that seem like pushovers or might even be considered cute, the rest are powerful creatures. They live to fight with the best of them.

Most of them have eyes that just scream intimidating. They walk with confidence and are ready to battle at any moment. Fighting-type Pokemon are the epitome of intimidation.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most intimidating Fighting Pokemon of all time

#5 - Blaziken

Blaziken is basically a giant fighting chicken. That's scary. In the anime and in the games, Blaziken is an overpowered maniac in battle. Its intimidation isn't much in terms of its appearance, but it is about its reputation. Anyone going against a Blaziken is sure to know exactly what they're getting into.

#4 - Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr is a big, buff Fighting-type Pokemon. It sort of resembles an ogre. An ogre with two massive slabs of concrete. It is said to attack with these concrete pillars in order to save its own physical strength. In battle, if it goes all out, Conkeldurr will drop the concrete and simply destroy its opponent with its fists.

#3 - Lucario

Lucario is one of the most intimidating Pokemon on two fronts. It belongs on the list of Steel-types and Fighting-types. Every time it enters battle, Lucario simply appears ready to fight. It stays calm and lets its attacks do the talking. Truly, Lucario can strike fear into the hearts of many.

#2 - Buzzwole

Buzzwole is one of the Ultra Beasts. It is a Bug/Fighting-type. Just look at this thing. It is absolutely jacked. Buzzwole has muscular arms and a huge chest. That is intimidating, no doubt. Like a mosquito, it can jab into an opponent and suck out its energy. It then uses it to strengthen itself. That's horrifying.

#1 - Machamp

Machamp is the original intimidating Fighting-type Pokemon. Like Buzzwole, Machamp is straight up ripped. It has four massive arms and a championship belt around its waist. It can throw five hundred punches a second. It can even move a mountain with just one hand. How can that be considered anything, if not intimidating.